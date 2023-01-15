Veteran actor Patrick Doyle continues to trend on social media amid news of his divorce from actress, Ireti Doyle

A video from the Nollywood actor’s court wedding that took place in August 2022 has now surfaced in the online community

Doyle’s new wife, Funmi, shared the video on her Instagram page and the actor was spotted posing with her family members in another photo

Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle and his new wife, Funmi, are currently trending in the online community.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the actor’s marital life became up for discussion after his wife, Ireti, revealed that they are officially divorced during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Video from Patrick's Doyle 2022 court wedding surfaces, Photo: @funmi.moh

Source: Instagram

Hours after Ireti’s surprising revelations, netizens manager to dig up photos from what appeared to be the Nollywood thespian’s wedding to another woman.

Well, amid the speculations, another video from the actor’s wedding has surfaced online and this time around it was spotted on his new wife’s Instagram page.

Apparently, the My Siblings and I actor remarried in August 2022. Sharing a video from the ceremony on her page, the new Mrs Doyle wrote:

"I said yes to the Loml on my birthday. Nothing beats having both celebrations on a unique date Thankful to God almighty for the successful event. Oluwaseun."

Watch video below:

See what social media users are saying

reni_0x01 said:

"There’s always going to be another woman."

obifranklyn said:

"Does he still need another wife? At his age, he should be concerned with his children and grandchildren. I will do so if I’m in his shoes."

divaclarraa said:

"Men move on so fast."

maxeewell said:

"Oya Ireti make us proud too. Go get yourself a man as well ."

mz__seunfunmi said:

"I need to learn from these men, the way they move so fast ehn e dey be like film trick."

long_ass_day said:

"Men need marriage more than women but women don’t see it."

Source: Legit.ng