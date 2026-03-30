Actor Ogogo and some veteran actors in Nollywood were spotted in a viral video celebrating President Tinubu on his 74th birthday

Ogogo, who spoke on behalf of the group, extended birthday wishes to Tinubu, whom he referred to as the 'president of Africa'

The video has sparked conversations about celebrities' support for Tinubu's re-election bid amid the hardship in the country

Popular Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, better known as Ogogo, has extended birthday wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 74th birthday.

In a celebratory video he shared on his official Instagram page on Saturday, March 28, 2026, Ogogo was joined by fellow Yoruba actors, including Alapinni, who had previously spoken against the president and his son, Seyi, as they congratulated the president on his new age.

Ogogo shares video of himself and colleagues celebrating President Tinubu on his 74th birthday. Credit: ogogotaiwohassan/abat

Source: Instagram

Describing Tinubu as the 'president of Africa,' Ogogo prayed for the president’s leadership to be guided by wisdom, knowledge, and divine support, wishing him all the goodness life has to offer.

"Happy birthday to the number 1 citizen of My beloved mother land. @officialasiwajubat I wish you all the goodness life can offer, as you accend this new pinnacle i pray it favour us all. May your leadship be fashioned with more wisdom , knoweldge and Devine support. Happy Birthday Akanbi," he added in a caption.

Actor Ogogo and colleagues' heartfelt message to Tinubu on his 74th birthday sparks reactions. Credit: abat

Source: Twitter

The video of Ogogo, Nollywood stars celebrating President Tinubu at 74 is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu marked his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with what he described as the prevailing mood of the nation and his longstanding personal tradition.

In a special birthday message to Nigerians, the president said he deliberately opted for a subdued celebration, as in previous years, out of sensitivity to the nation’s circumstances.

Reactions as Ogogo, others celebrate Tinubu

Reacting, some netizens expressed disappointment at the celebrities for paying tributes to Tinubu, while making bold claims about them being paid to make the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Youngpappi__ reacted:

"Same Alapini wey dey cry for 2025 say dem forget am after 2023 campaign, now e don collect envelope Na so so 'éti ri nkankan' full everywhere. Hunger no dey selective o, even legends dey dance for green. 2027 loading... make we dey watch."

ann_omatf commented:

"From ranting to birthday wishes, money can really make someone have a short memory."

Legit_mate05 reacted:

"Ogogo? Eeeeee how much dem pay these people wey Dey fool around sef."

palmer__of_YBNL reacted:

"ogogo go dey act like person wey dey reasonable for movie, you no go know say he useless like that."

_ThepenGenius reacted:

"No be the same man was standing beside ogogo? He regretted campaigning for him only to go on to campaign for his re-election. That tribe, man."

Bass_fenty reacted:

"Tinubu is reallly bringing out people’s true colors o. Who thought Ogogo was this senseless……Omo!"

Alapini meets Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that months after publicly expressing regret for campaigning for Tinubu during the 2023 elections, Alapini Oosa finally met with the president’s son, Seyi.

The meeting, which reportedly took place behind closed doors, also had Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun in attendance.

Photos from the encounter made their way on social media, reigniting interest in Alapini’s earlier comments about feeling abandoned by the government.

Source: Legit.ng