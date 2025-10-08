Veteran actor Baba Fokoko spoke up on claims that MC Oluomo failed to reward Nollywood stars who campaigned for Tinubu

In a recent interview, he insisted that no promises were made, revealing what actually happened behind the scenes

His statement came months after Lalude and Alapini publicly expressed disappointment over unmet expectations

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Babatunde Bamgbode, popularly known as Baba Fokoko, has dismissed claims made by his colleagues that MC Oluomo failed to fulfill promises made to them during the 2023 presidential campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking in a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, Baba Fokoko described the accusations as false and exaggerated, stating that MC Oluomo had never made any commitment to reward the actors who financially supported the campaign.

According to him, what MC Oluomo did was purely voluntary and should not be mistaken for a transaction.

Baba Fokoko clarified:

“He didn’t promise to reward any of us. He didn’t promise me anything, but he had it in mind to treat us well. It’s been more than two years! He never said he would give anyone money.”

Baba Fokoko went on to explain what transpired during the campaign, saying MC Oluomo only provided food items and other welfare packages to the entertainers involved.

He revealed:

“He brought foodstuffs to us to share during the campaign and instructed us to distribute the remaining ones among ourselves. We went home with those foodstuffs more than two times."

The actor maintained that, contrary to public perception, no promises of money or property were made by MC Oluomo or any member of the campaign committee.

He stated:

“People are just misunderstanding things. He was generous during the campaign, but there was never any discussion about compensation after the election."

Baba Fokoko’s remarks come months after two of his colleagues, Alapini and Lalude, expressed disappointment over what they described as neglect by the politicians they supported.

Alapini, in a June 2025 interview, lamented that he and other actors who publicly endorsed Tinubu during the 2023 elections had yet to receive any appreciation or recognition from the government.

Following that, Lalude accused MC Oluomo of not keeping his word, claiming he had made promises to reward the campaign team after Tinubu’s victory.

However, Baba Fokoko’s recent clarification appears to challenge their version of events, suggesting that their expectations may have been misplaced.

The 68-year-old thespian urged his colleagues to move past the issue and focus on their craft rather than on political benefits.

He added:

“We all supported because we believed in the candidate. Nobody forced us. We shouldn’t act like we were working for money."

