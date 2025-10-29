Veteran actor Alapini Oosa, who once lamented campaigning for President Tinubu, finally meets Seyi Tinubu

The veteran actor was spotted alongside actress Fathia Williams at the private meeting

His renewed endorsement of Tinubu’s government has left Nigerians debating his change of heart

Months after publicly expressing regret for campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 elections, veteran Yoruba actor Ganiyu Nafiu, better known as Alapini Oosa, has finally met with the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The meeting, which reportedly took place behind closed doors, also had Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun Williams in attendance.

Photos from the encounter have since made their way online, reigniting interest in Alapini’s earlier comments about feeling abandoned by the government.

Alapini Oosa met with Seyi Tinubu after lamenting neglect. Photos: Alapini Oosa.

In a viral video months ago, the actor had voiced disappointment, lamenting that despite campaigning tirelessly for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was not recognised or rewarded for his loyalty.

The actor expressed frustration over how veteran entertainers who supported the ruling party were left to struggle, stating that he regretted putting his name and reputation on the line for the campaign.

Alapini faces backlash over meeting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@TheRealMakinde1:

"It seems Alapini does not wish to be dia, the looks on his face tho"

@sammy_prestige:

"Awon Alabosi osi, continue reading what exactly in the comments section?"

@herdeyremi:

"lol no be this same set of people came out saying the party didn’t give them anything for the last campaign that Dey used them. Awon alatenuje"

@RamonTaiwoU:

"Na Business mogul nna suppose use sef Business man too small na"

@achieverwealth:

"I know this ediot Alapini that uses all his savings to play baba ijebu in Meiran. He go soon clear for his eye. When he play again with the money given to him and lose again, he will do another interview and this time, we will curse him ourselves."

@Coco_bank20:

"The level of poverty tho....You have to give it up to our leaders who created a livelihood from Political sycophantism."

@BigBreezeBabs:

"Even you wey dey break the news. R no go better for all of una together."

@Oluwak067Kazeem:

"una don start again o dey visit them now dey collect money after una go come out dey deceive una self say una no know say e go be like this u ppl can't control ur this hungry behavior at all haha na wa o"

Seyi Tinubu is the president second son.

Baba Fokoko dismisses Alapini's claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor, Alhaji Babatunde Bamgbode, popularly known as Baba Fokoko, has dismissed claims made by his colleagues that MC Oluomo failed to fulfill promises made to them during the 2023 presidential campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking in a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, Baba Fokoko described the accusations as false and exaggerated, stating that MC Oluomo had never made any commitment to reward the actors who financially supported the campaign.

According to him, what MC Oluomo did was purely voluntary and should not be mistaken for a transaction.

Source: Legit.ng