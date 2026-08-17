Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced their marriage on Instagram on Tuesday, August 11

The couple held a quiet ceremony at their Cascais mansion instead of the lavish event many expected

Rodriguez opened up to Vogue about why she traded her childhood dream of a fairy-tale wedding for private ceremony

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married, and the world did not see it coming, at least not like this.

The couple announced the news on Tuesday, August 11, via a joint Instagram post that confirmed what fans had long anticipated, though the details of the ceremony left many stunned. Rather than a spectacular, headline-grabbing event, Ronaldo and Rodriguez exchanged vows quietly inside the living room of their mansion in Cascais, Portugal, surrounded only by their children.

Ronaldo and wife Georgina wed in private ceremony in their mansion. Credit: voguesmagazine

Source: Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez on Choosing Intimacy Over Grandeur

In an interview with Vogue, Rodriguez reflected candidly on how her vision of a wedding shifted dramatically over the years. Growing up, she had harboured the kind of romantic fantasies common to many little girls.

"As a little girl, I envisioned the grandest castle, the most magnificent carriage, the longest gown and a crown adorned with diamonds," she said.

But adulthood, love, and the reality of an extraordinary life changed all of that.

"Now, I find myself saying: no. I desire something intimat, shared with my partner and our children, in the comfort of our home. We have access to castles, houses, islands, horses, and cars every day. However, an intimat gathering is something more unique for us," she explained.

A Memory Built Around the Family Dining Table

Rodriguez also spoke about the deliberate choice of their living room as the setting, describing it as the emotional heart of their home and daily life.

"We chose to hold the ceremony in our living room, the place where we share breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we experience our daily lives," she said.

Her hope is that the setting will carry meaning for their children long after the day itself has passed.

Reactions as Ronaldo's wedding takes place in their living room. Credit: ronaldo

Source: Facebook

"In 30 years, I want our children to remember that something wonderful occurred at this table, the wedding vows of our parents," the Spanish-Argentine model added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's prenuptial agreement details leaked after their marriage news.

A video from Ronaldo's wedding is below:

How netizens reacted to Ronaldo's wedding venue

The announcement drew a flood of reactions on Instagram, with many relating to the couple's decision on different levels.

@lorita__george wrote:

"The type of wedding I want… I don't want to feed my enemies"

@aniberry22 commented:

"She has seen real luxury in life that it doesn't mean anything to her again. For us who haven't tasted it but dream it, may jehovah bless our hustle and give us grace to have this dream life and event that means nothing to so many people 🙏"

@adaikwerrefx said:

"You dey whine nne? Your living room cost pass most wedding halls especially here in lagos. 😂"

@dblessedoffice wrote:

"Not for a Nigerian billionaire 😢 but remember guys. Any wealth that doesn't reveal pride is a good wealth, Jesus is coming soon…."

@cdx2online noted:

"Private life after making money"

@domingo_loso shared:

"Maturity and experience will make you see life from a different angle. Congratulations to them."

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts luxury car collection

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sparked online excitement after sharing photos of himself with his jaw-dropping car collection.

The Al Nassr star showcased Ferraris, Bugattis, and other rare supercars in the Instagram post, captioning it simply: "My toys."

In past interviews, Ronaldo admitted he has lost count of his vehicles, estimating the collection at around 41 or 42 luxury cars.

Source: Legit.ng