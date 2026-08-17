Police discovered the body of an unidentified woman on the premises of a church in the Obelewo area of Osogbo, Osun State

Preliminary investigation showed the woman had been sl@ughtered and her left wrist cut off and taken away by unknown persons

The Osun State Command Investigation Department has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death

The body of an unidentified woman has been found inside a church compound in the Obelewo area of Osogbo, Osun state, with her left wrist reportedly cut off and removed from the scene.

Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer Ani Iniedu confirmed the discovery in a statement on Sunday, August 16, saying detectives had visited the scene after the body was reported.

A woman’s body was found in the Obelewo area of Osogbo, Osun State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Getty Images

How the body was found

According to Iniedu, early findings at the scene indicated that the woman had been killed and her left wrist deliberately severed, Punch reported.

"The investigations revealed that the deceased was sl@ughtered and her left wrist severed and taken away by unknown persons," he said.

The police spokesman said detectives had not yet determined how the woman died, who was responsible, or what motivated the killing. Efforts to identify the deceased were also continuing as of the time the statement was issued.

The corpse was moved from the church premises to a hospital mortuary, where an autopsy will be carried out to support the investigation.

"The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy," Iniedu said.

Investigation under way

The Osun State Command Investigation Department has taken over the case and is working to piece together what happened. Police did not give a timeline for when results of the autopsy or further inquiries would be shared, Leadership reported.

This is not the first case of its kind reported in south-west Nigeria. In May 2015, a woman was found dead and dumped inside a drainage channel along OGTV Road in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with her private parts mutilated.

Residents had reportedly woken up to the scene, and investigators at the time were unable to immediately establish how the body arrived there.

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Makaye, who reportedly operated a cosmetics business in the Hotoro Tishanma area of Kano, was said to have died in the early hours of Friday, August 14.

Source: Legit.ng