A video of Governor Ademola Adeleke calling Davido after his Osun State election victory surfaced online, showing a deeply emotional moment

Adeleke was seen in tears during the call, asking the singer to come to Osun State to hug him, while his son, Sina Rambo, thanked Davido for his support

Davido responded warmly to his uncle, urging him to rest after the gruelling election and promising to visit on Monday to celebrate

A heartwarming video of Nigerian music superstar Davido and his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, that was shared on Monday, August 17, 2026, has gone viral after capturing a tender post-election phone call between the two.

Governor Adeleke, who had just secured victory in the Osun State governorship election, reached out to his nephew shortly after the results were confirmed.

Reactions as Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke breaks town in Tears after calling the singer post-election victory. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido had been a visible and vocal supporter throughout the campaign, actively tweeting and appealing to US President Donald Trump to ensure fairness at the polls.

Adeleke's emotional call to Davido after victory

In the video that quickly spread across social media, the governor could be seen sobbing as he spoke with Davido.

An overwhelmed Adeleke called the singer "baby" and pleaded with him to come to Osun State so he could hug him.

Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke calls him after victory at Osun poll. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The governor's son, Sina Rambo, stood beside his father during the moment, gently patting him on the back and sending his thanks to Davido for the unwavering love and support the singer had shown their family.

Davido promises to visit Ademola Adeleke after election

Davido, clearly moved by his uncle's emotional state, urged Governor Adeleke to rest and recover after the physical and mental demands of the election campaign.

The music star also gave the governor something to look forward to, promising he would make the trip down to Osun State on Monday to celebrate the victory in person.

Here is the emotional Instagram call Governor Ademola Adeleke made to Davido after his victory in the Osun poll:

Fans react to the viral video

The clip struck a chord with fans across Nigeria, generating thousands of comments and reactions online.

@taofikilai wrote:

"Chai, APC worry this man. God is really behind him."

@rebirthry reacted:

"Some of us no even fit go try go our uncle house, talkeless of calling them, who born your mama."

@saint_johnolawoyin commented:

"Davido tried make we no lie"

@ekas.ofland noted:

"When Cubana chiefpriest talk say who get Davido get God Ona think say na joke."

@zainabofficial222 wrote:

"Ahbi nah daddy born my idolo come dash big daddy nie 🥹🥹 I too love them"

@lucyonyinyendu shared:

"Omo hve watched dis more than 10times… awwwwwn so sweet."

@emax17011 said:

"He knows Davido won the election for him, without Davido they will rig him out clean and clear"

Davido calls out APC ahead of Osun election

Legit.ng had reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido celebrated a major career milestone after selling out Crystal Palace in London. Still, his victory came against the backdrop of heightened political attention in his home state of Osun.

The singer marked the achievement on social media the night before the Osun governorship election, expressing excitement over the packed venue. However, his celebration soon took a political turn as he alleged that signals were being sent “from above,” apparently referring to attempts to influence or forcibly determine the outcome of the election.

Source: Legit.ng