Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore made a surprising revelation about his personal life during a candid interview

The actor, who has appeared in Mide Martins' Iya film, explained why he works with her without charging a fee

Omisore's revelation about his marital status, however, caused a buzz, leading to an uproar online

Nollywood actor Kunle Omisore has set social media buzzing after a candid interview segment on African A-List, shared on Friday, August 15, 2026, where he opened up about his relationship with actress Mide Martins, his stance on friendships, and his personal life.

Omisore spoke freely about his professional bond with Mide Martins, who he has worked with on her popular Iya film.

Actor Kunle Omisore reveals he does not charge his female colleague Mide Martins. Credit: 33filmsomisore

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the relationship between them runs deeper than a typical working arrangement, describing it as one built on family ties and genuine affection rather than financial transactions, which is why he does not charge her for his appearances.

Kunle Omisore on True Friendship

During the interview, the actor revealed that he prefers to keep female friends because there is no negative energy, compared to male friends who could see him as competitors.

When asked if his friendship with females does not affect his marriage, the Nollywood actor revealed that he is not married, a comment that caused uproar online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mide Martins’ ‘Iya’ movie reportedly raked in over N500m on YouTube.

Kunle Omisore's marital status leaves many talking on social media. Credit: 33filmsomisore

Source: Instagram

Watch Kunle Omisore's full interview clip on Instagram below:

Fans React to Kunle Omisore's Confession

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans on Instagram below:

@beauty._usman wrote:

"He is not married doesn't mean he doesn't have kids, make una dey calm down, oga is enjoying his peace 😍"

@dressgemboutique commented:

"Business should be business. Yoruba movie industry should stop this appearing in movies based on relationships and not collecting money. You cannot grow like that."

@akomolafe344 reacted:

"No, am not married!! As how now"

@tomiyinadeola1 shared:

"He said he's not marry some of you are crying? Do you know why or watched the full clip… ekoshi danu"

@oluwabunmiariyike wrote:

"Daddy is enjoying his peace ❤️ marriage is not by force"

The reaction from fans was notably divided, with some defending Omisore's lifestyle choices while others raised concerns about the broader practice of Yoruba actors working for free based on personal relationships rather than professional agreements.

Mide Martins kneels to thank husband

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mide Martins made lovers go green with envy with what she publicly did for her husband at an award ceremony.

The mother of two was seen kneeling on stage to thank him. According to her, her husband had stood by her over the years since her mother passed on.

She sang his praises to the high heavens as her colleagues screamed in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng