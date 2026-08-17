Buying a brand-new car has become increasingly expensive in Nigeria, prompting many motorists to consider fairly used vehicles as a more affordable alternative.

In the Nigerian automobile market, imported second-hand vehicles from countries such as the United States, Canada and parts of Europe are commonly known as Tokunbo cars.

Many buyers prefer them because they may arrive in better condition than some locally used vehicles and can cost significantly less than comparable new cars.

However, finding a reliable Tokunbo car for N6 million or less in 2026 requires careful research. Prices vary depending on the model year, mileage, condition, exchange rate, import duties and the seller.

As new car prices climb, prospective buyers are turning to fairly used models for cost-effective solutions. Photo credit: Igor Alecsander

Source: Getty Images

For buyers working with a budget of about N4 million to N6 million, here are some older Tokunbo models worth considering.

1. Toyota Camry (2002–2006) – The “Big Daddy”

The Toyota Camry remains one of the most recognisable used cars on Nigerian roads, and older models can still appeal to buyers working with a relatively modest budget.

The 2002–2006 generation, popularly called “Big Daddy” by Nigerian motorists, offers a spacious cabin, comfortable ride and relatively easy access to spare parts.

Its popularity also means that mechanics are generally familiar with the vehicle, making repairs less complicated than with many less common models.

A major advantage is its suitability for both city driving and long-distance trips. However, buyers should inspect the engine, transmission, suspension and cooling system carefully, particularly because many examples on the market are now more than 20 years old.

2. Honda Civic (2006–2011) – The “iRobot”

The eighth-generation Honda Civic is another popular choice among Nigerian used-car buyers.

Known locally as the “iRobot” because of its futuristic-looking dashboard, the Civic combines a relatively compact body with a comfortable interior and good handling.

Its fuel economy makes it attractive to motorists who want to keep running costs under control. Spare parts are also reasonably available in Nigeria.

However, age is now a major consideration. Buyers should pay particular attention to the transmission, suspension, air-conditioning system and electrical components before making a purchase.

3. Toyota Solara (2003–2004) – A Sporty Toyota

For buyers who want something different from the conventional sedan, the Toyota Solara offers a sportier alternative.

The two-door coupe is mechanically related to the Camry, which is a major advantage in Nigeria because many components and mechanical systems are familiar to local mechanics.

The Solara was offered with four-cylinder and V6 engines, with the latter delivering considerably more power but generally consuming more fuel.

Anyone considering one should inspect the interior carefully for signs of prolonged exposure to heat and sunlight. The convertible version, where available, also requires thorough checks of the roof mechanism and seals.

4. Honda Pilot (2004–2005) – For Families That Need Space

Buyers looking for an affordable older SUV may find the first-generation Honda Pilot worth considering.

The three-row SUV provides significantly more cabin and luggage space than most sedans in the same price bracket, making it suitable for large families and motorists who regularly travel long distances.

The downside is fuel consumption. Its larger engine means running costs can be considerably higher than those of smaller four-cylinder cars.

Before buying one, inspect the suspension, transmission, engine for oil leaks or excessive consumption, cooling system and other age-related components.

5. Hyundai Santa Fe (2004) – An Affordable SUV Option

The Hyundai Santa Fe offers another route into SUV ownership without necessarily spending as much as buyers of more popular Toyota and Honda models.

The first-generation Santa Fe provides a comfortable cabin and reasonable road performance, while some versions came with larger V6 engines.

Its age means condition should take priority over appearance. Buyers should check the electrical system, transmission, suspension and air-conditioning system and confirm that replacement parts are readily available before committing to a purchase.

A well-maintained example can offer good value, particularly for a buyer who wants an SUV without paying the premium attached to some Toyota models.

6. Mazda Tribute (2004–2005) – The Overlooked SUV

The Mazda Tribute is one of the older SUVs that can sometimes escape the attention of Nigerian buyers.

One reason it remains interesting is its mechanical relationship with the Ford Escape. This means several components can be sourced through the wider Ford/Mazda parts ecosystem.

The Tribute offers reasonable interior space and SUV practicality while typically costing less than more fashionable alternatives such as older Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V models.

However, prospective buyers should not assume that a cheaper purchase price automatically means cheaper ownership. The engine, transmission, suspension and four-wheel-drive system on applicable variants should be inspected thoroughly.

7. BMW E46 (1998–2005) – Luxury on a Budget

The BMW E46 remains a favourite among enthusiasts who want a taste of German luxury without spending the amount required for a newer BMW.

Produced from the late 1990s into the 2000s, the E46 is known for its attractive styling, engaging driving experience and premium interior.

But there is an important warning: buying an old BMW cheaply does not necessarily mean maintaining it cheaply.

A prospective buyer should have the vehicle inspected by a mechanic who understands BMWs and should budget for quality replacement parts and age-related repairs.

The condition of the cooling system, suspension, electrical components and engine should be carefully assessed before purchase.

8. Hyundai Accent (2006) – A Small Car for Fuel-Conscious Drivers

For motorists primarily concerned about fuel consumption and daily commuting, an older Hyundai Accent can make sense.

The compact sedan is easy to drive and park, while its smaller engine can offer lower fuel consumption than larger SUVs and sedans.

It is particularly suitable for a single driver, small family or someone who spends much of the week navigating busy urban roads.

Its biggest limitation is space. Buyers who regularly carry several passengers or large amounts of luggage may find the cabin and boot restrictive.

As with other vehicles of this age, the condition of the engine, transmission and suspension matters more than the badge or model year.

Prospective buyers consider older Tokunbo models for budget-friendly alternatives: Photo credit: Andresr

Source: Getty Images

9. Nissan Micra – A Compact City Car

The Nissan Micra is another option for motorists who prioritise affordability, compact dimensions and fuel economy.

Its small size makes it particularly useful in congested cities, where parking and navigating narrow roads can be challenging.

It can suit students, young professionals, small-business owners and motorists who primarily need a vehicle for errands and short-distance journeys.

However, buyers should be realistic about the age of older Micra models available within this budget. A cheap purchase can quickly become expensive if the engine, transmission or suspension requires major repairs.

A pre-purchase inspection is therefore essential.

10. Danfo – For Buyers Looking at Cars as a Business

For some Nigerians, a vehicle is not simply a means of transportation but an income-generating asset.

A Danfo commercial bus can therefore be considered by buyers interested in entering the public transportation business, particularly in cities where commercial buses remain an important part of the transport system.

However, this is fundamentally different from buying a personal car.

The purchase price is only one part of the equation. Prospective operators must also consider daily fuel costs, driver management, maintenance, repairs, regulatory requirements and the condition of the vehicle.

Anyone buying an older commercial bus should also keep some money aside for bodywork, mechanical repairs and rebranding where necessary.

Bank launches scheme for easier car ownership

Legit.ng earlier reported that Access Bank launched AutoFest, a vehicle financing scheme covering up to 90% of the cost of new and pre-owned cars.

Customers need only a 10% equity contribution, with repayment tenures extending beyond four years and a digital application process.

Access Bank's Group Head of Mobility revealed that Nigeria sells about 100,000 vehicles annually, with only 10% being brand-new cars.

Source: Legit.ng