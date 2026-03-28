Izzy Ogbeide has formally denied the viral claims that her husband is being oppressed or was coerced into marrying her against his will

The content creator presented her husband to the public, challenging him to speak up if he felt any form of pressure in their home

Izzy addressed critics who claim her husband is "too quiet," suggesting that his personality should not be mistaken for lack of consent or suffering

Social media personality Izzy Ogbeide has addressed growing speculation about her marriage, firmly denying claims that her husband is being controlled or forced into the union.

In a recent move aimed at clearing the air, the influencer publicly presented her husband, using the moment to counter what she described as false narratives about their relationship.

Reacting to the allegations, Izzy made it clear that her marriage is rooted in mutual understanding and consent.

Izzy Ogbeide denies claims that she is oppressing her husband. Photos: Izzy Ogbeide.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the rumours suggesting otherwise are unfounded and misleading.

“I have never compelled anyone into marriage,” she stated, dismissing the claims that have circulated online in recent days.

Her response comes amid increasing scrutiny from social media users who questioned the dynamics of her relationship.

Rather than speak alone, Izzy shifted the focus to her husband, challenging critics to hear directly from him.

She noted that if there were any truth to the allegations, he would have said so himself.

In her words, there has been no indication from him that he feels pressured or uncomfortable in the marriage.

While addressing the situation, Izzy also hinted that public perception may be influenced by expectations of how a husband should behave.

She suggested that her partner’s personality could be contributing to the assumptions being made.

For her, however, this does not equate to control or oppression.

Instead, she maintained that every relationship has its own dynamic, and theirs should not be judged by external standards.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Izzy Ogbiede's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@isthatrisks stated:

"The guy give the sign ooo Na watin wan scatter the marriage be this The guy do am sharp sharp"

@alan_065 noted:

"Love how they’re setting the record straight. consent and age don’t need rumors, just respect."

@BasseyClifford stated:

"Both of you should go and consummate your union and leave what people are saying....People will still talk ooo.....Is not yet uhuru."

@Airbooka commented:

"This is bad for optics. This also happens when you marry someone who's a social media warrior. This man is clearly a quiet dude who just wants to live his life privately and mind his own business, but look at what she's doing to him to please strangers on the internet."

Izzy Ogbeide suggests that her husband's personality should not be mistaken for a lack of consent or suffering. Photo: Izzy Ogbeide.

Source: Instagram

Radiogad claims he has watched Izzy's tape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on-air personality, Radiogad, slammed IzzyOgbeide and warned her over her remarks about Verydarkman.

In a viral video, he criticised her tape, which he claimed he watched, as unimpressive and stated that she lacks the bedroom skills she often boasts of.

Source: Legit.ng