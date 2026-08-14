Beauty entrepreneur Diiadem publicly called out former best friend Dabota Lawson over alleged blog smear campaigns against her

Diiadem linked Dabota to a pattern of using bloggers to damage the reputations of people she falls out with, citing the Sophia Momodu boat story

Dabota clapped back with explosive claims about Diiadem's relationship with a married man named Churchill and financial dealings surrounding her asoebi

A public falling-out between beauty entrepreneur Adeola Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem, and socialite Dabota Lawson has spilt onto social media, with both women exchanging serious allegations about each other's character and conduct.

Diiadem fired the first shot, accusing Dabota of running a coordinated smear campaign against her through blogs.

Friendship turns sour: Diiadem, Dabota Lawson drag each other into public scandal. Credit: Dabotalawson, diiadem

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement, she alleged that Dabota has a longstanding habit of weaponising bloggers whenever she falls out with someone in her circle.

As evidence, Diiadem pointed to an incident in which she claimed Dabota leaked Sophia Momodu's boat story to Instagram blogger Cutie Julls.

Diiadem wrote:

"Every time you fall out with someone, it seems like your first instinct is to use bloggers to tear them down. I started becoming genuinely concerned when you admitted to taking Sophia's story about the boat to Cutie Julls."

Diiadem also mentioned that she had distanced herself from Dabota twice in the past two years and only reconnected at the encouragement of someone she identified as "Ms Eryca," a decision she now regrets.

She was firm in her closing message:

"I refuse to be used, manipulated, or dragged into unnecessary drama. Please, get over yourself and leave me alone."

Diiadem, Dabota Lawson’s friendship ends in explosive accusations and counterclaims. Credit: Diiadem/Snapchat

Source: Original

Dabota Lawson Hits Back With Bombshell Claims

Dabota's response was equally blunt. She accused Diiadem of carrying on a romantic relationship with a married man named Churchill while maintaining a friendship with his ex-wife, describing the behaviour as dishonest and calculated.

She claimed she had processed visas for both Diiadem and Churchill for a trip to Bali and still had the documentation to prove it.

On the asoebi controversy, Dabota alleged that Diiadem begged her to send money on the day she launched her asoebi sales, specifically so that incoming payments would inspire others, particularly wealthy men, to contribute more.

She also claimed Diiadem repeatedly pressured her to invite rich men to her party, requests she said she turned down each time.

Dabota noted:

"Concerning Churchill, babe, you brought your own business into the public domain. You went to Abuja, and within a matter of hours, you were publicly displaying your relationship and engaging in PDA in a nightclub. Was I there?"

Dabota also addressed the claim about Sophia Momodu's story, insisting that Diiadem's own behaviour made it impossible to stay silent.

The public exchange has drawn significant attention online, with both women presenting themselves as the wronged party in what appears to be a friendship that deteriorated over time amid mounting grievances on both sides.

Diiadem reveals why she cut off Dabota Lawson twice as bitter war goes public. Credit: Dabotalawson/Snapchat

Source: Original

Dabota and Diiadem's Drama Gets Many Talking

Legit.ng gathered reactions from Nigerians who could not help but add their voice to the heated drama between the once best friends:

@SisiArinGold opined:

"Dabota fights dirty , her friends should be weary of her."

@sususoflaylay said:

"I can’t believe you guys are making me defend Dabota 🤦‍♀️ Did Diadem not start this fight and started spilling tea?"

@Ab48904757 added:

"lol This their fights…..Diiadem is a like this and always was. It’s obvious. Even from the house she lives in now, she never built it. Why pick fights when you have skeletons in your own cupboard. We all know this."

@Toniatuslim stated:

"Diiadem cannot be dating Churchill a single father of 5 no I don't believe it."

Diiadem Stirs Controversy Following Cash Received at Party

Legit.ng reported on entrepreneur Diiadem's extravagant 35th birthday celebration, which featured a video showcasing the substantial amount of cash she received during the event.

As reactions from fans range from admiration to concern for her safety, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the pressure on celebrities to display wealth online and its potential repercussions.

Source: Legit.ng