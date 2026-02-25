A video showing how Regina Daniels was received after returning to Nigeria has surfaced online

The mother of two had travelled out of the country following her messy separation and stayed away for a while before coming back to Nigeria

While her mother welcomed her, a clip capturing what was done for her began trending, as fans shared their observations about it

A video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels being received by her mother and family after returning to Nigeria has surfaced online.

The mother of two, who travelled abroad following her messy feud with her husband, was seen in the company of her elder brother, Sammy West.

In the clip shared by her singer brother, they were seen leaving the airport in a convoy to their mother’s house, where she was given a royal welcome.

A white royal chair had already been placed for her as her mother stepped out with two umbrellas, dancing as she received her.

Some women opened the door of the jeep that brought her home, singing and dancing as she stepped out of the vehicle.

Regina Daniels sits on royal chair

Wrappers were spread on the ground to create a walkway for her as she made her way to the royal chair meant for her. She was crowned with a beaded crown and adorned with heavy coral beads, signifying royalty, while the singing and dancing continued.

Regina’s mother held her as she joined in the celebration, singing and dancing during the grand gesture shown to her upon her return.

Fans of the estranged billionaire’s wife recalled what she said at the height of her feud with the politician. Regina Daniels had once stated that she is a queen in her own house, but in Ned Nwoko’s house, she is nobody.

Many gushed over the actress and her family, praising her for taking charge of her life after her reported separation from Ned Nwoko.

What fans said about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the actress and how she was treated at home. Here are comments below:

@adaramolamary reacted:

"I'm just smiling here,this is lovely. Until some ladies discover they carry grace for body that is when they we know that to be in a bondage is the worstest things in life. Biggest Gina doing the biggest thing God dey your back always darling."

@mimi.victor.5036 commented:

"Ginna nnwannem forward ever. Many more years ahead to you, Destiny, keep winning baby."

@phrankyp reacted:

"Indeed a queen in her home. Her mum welcomed her with open arms. A failed marriage isn’t a failed life. Wlcm Gina. We love youuu."

@liberian_gallll stated:

"In my house I am a Queen."

@veo_classik shared:

"Real definition of in my house I’m a QUEEN."

