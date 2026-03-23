Iyabo Ojo has issued a warning to Baba Ijesha following his comment about her children in a viral interview

The Nollywood actress addressed the claim about leaving her children with the comic actor when they were younger

She also recalled a court ruling against the actor, urging him to show remorse; her response also stirred reactions online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has finally faced her colleague Baba Ijesha squarely, warning him against involving her children in his public narrative.

Shortly after she shared a fun video on her Instagram page, Iyabo released a statement on Sunday, March 22, 2026, addressing Baba Ijesha’s claims that she once trusted him with her children.

Iyabo Ojo warns Baba Ijesha to cease and desist from mentioning her children. Credit: iyaboojofespris/babaijesha

Source: Instagram

The actress said she has “no problem with him telling his side of the story” but stressed that “this is a notice to cease and desist from using my children as your cheap bait. It won’t fly.”

She revealed her children have always had nannies or her late mum with them and they were never alone.

"At my former business place in llupeju, I had multiple staff, including stylists, sales reps and apprentices so it’s unlikely I’d be the one running errands. I can send a worker if needed, she said.

She asked the actor not to mislead the public with false claims about her kids.

Iyabo also responded to Baba Ijesha's claim that she was his product, saying he was only her senior and nothing more.

"You were a senior colleague no more to it," she said.

"However, that 14-year-old girl was a minor, and sexual assault is never okay. It is a crime. You should show some remorse. The court found you guilty based on evidence, so please don’t drag my kids into this. Stop mentioning their names else I would direct my counsel to serve you appropriate papers," the actress warned.

A screenshot of Iyabo Ojo's response to Baba Ijesha's claim about her children is below:

Iyabo Ojo fires back at Baba Ijesha over comment about her children in viral interview. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Comments as Iyabo Ojo warns Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

___guddie commented:

"She don warn am now o Before una go begin talk careless when she acts."

claris_unique said:

"I blame biola So the courts and Lagos state government that found him guilty don't know what they are doing right?"

flaw_lesscutie commented:

"I don’t get why they always think bringing her children up in any conversation or controversy is ok when these kids never bothers anyone,and as For Biola Welldone."

yemmie_sheedah said:

"I pity the emotional people supporting the man that he was set up ,so if they set someone up with what they don’t do , will they be caught?"

megagrace_catering reacted:

"You people should stop been judgemental, he just mentioned Priscilla name to proof a point."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following the release of her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng