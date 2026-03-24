Debbie Shokoya categorically denied being the daughter of the "Egungun Be Careful" singer, stating she has zero personal contact with him

The actress challenged those spreading the news to look at her physical features, insisting she is a replica of her real biological father

Debbie urged content creators to be as quick in sharing her rebuttal as they were in spreading the misconception

Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya has reacted to a trending claim that linked her to Fuji musician Abass Akande Obesere as his daughter.

The rumour, which surfaced over the weekend, quickly gained traction online, with posts alleging that the actress had finally opened up about the supposed relationship after years of silence.

But Debbie is not having it.

Debbie Shokoya denies being the daughter of the "Egungun Be Careful" singer. Photos: Debbie Shokoya/Obesere.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress firmly dismissed the claim, describing it as completely false.

According to her, she has never met Obesere, nor has she ever made any statement suggesting such a relationship.

“It is not funny anymore; the news is everywhere. I have never met Obesere before,” she said.

Clearly frustrated, Debbie questioned how such a story could spread so widely without verification.

The actress went further to emphasise her identity and family background, insisting that there is no confusion about who her father is.

“Don’t I look like my father? Am I not my biological father’s replica?” she asked.

She maintained that the narrative being pushed online does not reflect reality and urged people to stop attributing statements to her that she never made.

Debbie also used the opportunity to address bloggers and social media users who amplified the claim.

She expressed disappointment at how quickly some platforms shared the story without verifying its authenticity.

“Stop writing or posting things I never said,” she added, urging content creators to be more responsible.

She further called on those who spread the initial claim to give equal attention to her clarification.

Watch Debbie Shokoya's father here:

Reactions trail Debbie Shokoya's video below

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@pejay_toh_posh stated:

"Debbie Ajijolalajesi omo shokoya miii it’s well my darling, please fam kindly watch Alayaka and thank me later God bless you all"

@ahyetteebeauty noted:

"Reasons I don't always want to visit Facebook, it's either they give outdated news or give a good package of something that happened in a movie for reality"

@ _kissbally wrote:

"Where dem wan put Our Baba Show? but Obesere to be added to your name isn’t a bad one we think"

@larrybridesnmore shared:

"orisirisi, those people in Facebook eehnnn! I can't just imagine their kind of being. The most annoying part are the commenters"

Debbie Shokoya urges content creators to be as quick in sharing her rebuttal as they were in spreading the misconception. Photos: Debbie Shokoya.

Source: Instagram

How Debbie Shokoya’s boo surprised her

As many celebrated Valentine's Day, actress Debbie Shokoya was among female celebrities pleasantly surprised on Tuesday, February

An adorable video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Shokoya walked into a surprise marriage proposal scene by her lover.

Congratulations poured in for the actress, but some netizens couldn’t help but spot her reserved countenance in the video.

Source: Legit.ng