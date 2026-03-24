Iyabo Ojo has reportedly taken action against her colleague Biola Adebayo on Instagram

Recall that Baba Ijesha, on a podcast with Biola, dropped a comment about Iyabo and her children

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo responded with a strong warning to Baba Ijesha; her latest action has also captured attention online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has severed ties with her colleague Biola Adebayo by unfollowing her on Instagram following the latter's podcast interview with convicted actor Baba Ijesha.

A look at Iyabo's followers list on her official Instagram page showed she no longer follows Biola. It, however, appears to be a one-sided action as Biola still follows Iyabo on Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo cut ties with Biola Adebayo on Instagram in new drama. Credit: iyaboojofespris/biolaadebayo

Source: Instagram

Iyabo's action appears to stem from Biola's viral interview with Baba Ijesha who denied sexually assaulting a minor and claimed the incident was a setup.

Baba Ijesha while speaking with Biola expressed deep hurt over Iyabo’s role in the situation, revealing that she once trusted him enough to leave her children in his care when they were younger.

In a fiery response, Iyabo issued a stern warning to Baba Ijesha for involving her children.

The actress said she has “no problem with him telling his side of the story”, but stressed that “this is a notice to cease from using my children as your cheap bait. It won’t fly.”

"Please don’t drag my kids into this. Stop mentioning their names else I would direct my counsel to serve you appropriate papers," the actress warned.

A screenshot of Iyabo Ojo and Biola Adebayo's Instagram pages is below:

Mixed reactions as Iyabo Ojo unfollows Biola Adebayo on Instagram. Credit: iyaboojofespris/biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo unfollows Biola Adebayo

While fans praised Iyabo for setting boundaries, others continued to criticise Biola for granting Baba Ijesha access to her platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

waledmankind reacted:

"Iyabo ojo nah your god?"

_not_your_fan said:

"The beginning of the end of that her podcast."

KehindeOlorunt7 commented:

"If you reason this very well e fit be movie shoot them tell baba ijesa ooo . I no trust that gender at all."

orphan_inn47280 said:

"She’s not God following her no fit put food for her table."

olulade15

"I love people who don’t care with stupid faceless trolls. After Simi I think I will become a fan of Biola too. If she fold for any baga I go vex for her. Make dem go bully Yinka Ayefele too afterall no be only her grant him interview. Clowns."

SsirHorLar reacted:

"Nollywood and unending drama This economy crisis no concern them at all."

Biola Adebayo faces criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Biola Adebayo found herself at the centre of public discussion after hosting convicted actor Baba Ijesha on her podcast.

The episode, which was released on Sunday, March 22, 2026, featured Baba Ijesha speaking publicly for the first time since his release late last year.

The interview triggered criticism, with netizens calling out the actress for giving Baba Ijesha her platform to share his story. Others threatened to unfollow her and report her pages over the video.

Source: Legit.ng