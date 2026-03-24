Biola Adebayo has broken her silence amid criticism over her recent podcast with comic actor Baba Ijesha

The actress shunned her critics to celebrate a key figure behind the success of her podcast with an appreciation post

She shared how the important figure had stood solidly behind her through thick and thin; further sparking reactions

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo on Monday, March 23, 2026, celebrated an important figure behind the success of her popular podcast Talk To B.

Sharing a fun video from behind the scenes with her crew, Biola penned a heartwarming message to her podcast director identified as Sing Shola.

Actress Biola Adebayo pens heartwarming message to her podcast director. Credit: biolaadebayo

Source: Instagram

The actress appreciated her director for standing by her through good and difficult times. She revealed that they have learned from their mistakes together

"I promised our director this is the video I’ll use to celebrate his birthday Happy birthday to our amiable director of Talktob. @singsholaa Thank you for standing by me through the thick and thin, through the highs and lows… we’ve laughed together, cried together, we made mistakes together and learned from it all. Thank you for all you do brother. I pray this is your best year yet in Jesus name. Enjoy your day darling," she wrote in a birthday message to her director.

Biola Adebayo's post comes amid the criticism she faced on social media for featuring convicted actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, on her podcast, ‘Talk To B’.

The viral interview triggered reactions from Nigerians who questioned why the actor was given a platform after his conviction for sexual offences involving a minor.

Actress Biola Adebayo showers tributes on her podcast director. Credit: biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Baba Ijesha said the incident that led to his conviction was a “setup”, adding that he was misunderstood.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo unfollowed Biola Adebayo on Instagram following her interview with Baba Ijesha who mentioned her and her children in a viral video.

The social media post Biola Adebayo shared, celebrating her podcast director is below:

Reactions as Biola Adebayo celebrates her director

Reacting, many flooded the actress's comment section as they continued to criticise her over her interview with Baba Ijesha. Read the comments below:

queendetoun said:

"I honestly don’t get why people think a podcast has to fit a certain type of person, it’s a platform for any personality. If someone chooses to embarrass themselves during an interview, that’s on them, not the host. She simply did her job. If she hadn’t posted it, you wouldn’t even know the kind of person he is."

awonaikeayodele reacted:

"As you're bashing her ,God is elevating her. All those fake pages trolling her hope you've all taken your injection."

adenikeolawumi said:

"Happy birthday director talk2b God bless your new age @biolabayo1 you are covered by the blood of Jesus."

amycraay commented:

"I don’t care the 1m good things they said you did, you spoil it all by giving a platform to someone that’s clearly dangerous to minors, I don’t give a about your reasons, if you have daughters I’m sure you will have sense, this is a no no!"

Biola Bayo breaks silence on struggle

Legit.ng previously reported that Biola Bayo poured out her heart as she marked the first anniversary of her mother’s death.

The actress took shared a photo of her late mum, accompanied by an emotional reflection on the challenges she has faced over the past year.

In the touching post, she admitted that the reality of losing her mother still feels unbelievable.

Source: Legit.ng