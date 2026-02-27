The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has also joined Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in the ongoing Ramadan

The traditional ruler recently shared a video from a Ramadan lecture he attended in Oyo town

Reacting, some netizens applauded the king while bringing up VeryDarkMan’s recent comments about him

Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, on Friday, February 27, shared a video from a Ramadan lecture he attended.

The video captured the moment the Alaafin arrived at the event alongside his entourage amid cheers from attendees. He hinted that the lecture was focused on good parenting and building stronger families.

"Afternoon dedicated to reflecting on Good Parenting; Better Offsprings, serving as a powerful reminder that strong families lead to a stronger society. May Allah guide our homes and bless our children. Amen," the traditional ruler wrote in a caption.

Alaafin mentioned in VeryDarkMan, Mitchy King Drama

Recall that the Alaafin's name came up in a viral video where social media critic VeryDarkMan expressed disappointment in the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, over an alleged chat between the king and socialite King Mitchy.

Shading the Ooni, he noted how his counterpart, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade, couldn’t do such.

Legit.ng also reported that Seyi Tinubu was also caught up in VeryDarkMan and Mitchy King's drama. Breaking his silence, the president's son shared a cryptic clip from Asake and Wizkid's hit song Turbulence.

Nigerians applaud Alaafin of Oyo

Reacting, some netizens took to the traditional ruler's Instagram page with comments like 'VDM verified.' Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, Read them below:

toheeb_0505 said:

"My number one favorite king ever."

kosemahavegraphix commented:

"Iku baba yeye .. Short out to the Alaafin of oyo .. 001 of Oyo Empire VDM verified."

naijagirl8 said:

"Number 1 King of Yoruba Kingdom."

naijamedian said:

"Ratels Kabiyesiiiiii oooo."

olorofo said:

"VDM sabi enter where dem no send am just to score cheap point. What's de need for shout out to Alaafin of Oyo? You've an issue with King Mitcy abi what's her name and you're using it to throw jab at Ooni by trying to praise Alaafin a subtle way. He might actually be a manipulator."

Donpee165 said:

"Lmao vdm wan use alaafin Oyo enter ooni because he no say Dem get beef."

Alaafin moves into ancient palace

Legit.ng previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade’s newly renovated ancient palace at Oke Afin area of Oyo town became a topic of debate after pictures emerged online.

On Tuesday, January 20, the Alaafin moved to the ancient palace in Oyo town, nine months after his installation.

According to reports, the new palace included the artistic patterns and imprints of the ancient Oyo art, as almost all the houses had courtyards. Each of the courtyards is surrounded by rooms which opens into the courtyard.

