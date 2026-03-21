Former Ogun governor Ibikunle Amosun mourns the loss of his brother Oyesiku in Abeokuta, the state capital

Senator Amosun cancels Umrah (lesser pilgrimage made by Muslims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia) trip to support family during this difficult time

Political allies and friends rally around Senator Amosun as condolences flood in after his brother's death

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Former Ogun State governor and ex-senator, Ibikunle Amosun, has lost his brother, Oyesiku "Sheko".

As reported on Saturday, March 21, by the Nigerian Tribune, the deceased, 65, has since been laid to rest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun mourns the loss of his brother, Oyesiku, showing deep grief and sorrow. Photo credit: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Facebook

Oyesiku mourned following death

Independent Newspaper also noted the unfortunate update.

The sad development has cast a sombre mood around the Amosun family, with friends, associates and political allies rallying round the former governor to offer condolences and support during this difficult time.

In a show of deep family commitment, Senator Amosun reportedly cancelled his trip to Umrah in order to remain in Nigeria and be with his family, a decision many have described as a reflection of his strong sense of responsibility and attachment to family values.

The burial, which took place in Abeokuta, was attended by close family members, associates and sympathisers who gathered to pay their last respects and stand in solidarity with the grieving family.

Though known for his strong political presence, the moment has revealed a more personal side of the former governor, as he navigates the pain of losing a loved one.

As condolences continue to pour in from across political and social circles, many have prayed for strength and comfort for Senator Amosun and the entire family as they come to terms with the loss.

Family confirms Oyesiku Amosun's death

A statement from Oyetola Amosun, issued on behalf of the family and seen by Legit.ng, reads as follows:

"With heavy hearts and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the Sanusi-Amosun family announces the passing of Alhaji Oyesiku Amosun (a.k.a. Sheko), whose sad event occurred on Friday evening, 13 March, 2026. He was aged 65.

"Alhaji Oyesiku Amosun was a devoted family man and a devout Muslim who lived a life of service to the Almighty Allah. Indeed, earlier on Friday, he observed the Jumu’ah prayer and also led the Asr prayer at the White House, Ibara Mosque, before answering the final call of his Creator.

"Though his passing is deeply painful, particularly coming during this holy month of Ramadan, we take solace in his life of service and in the knowledge that unto Allah we belong and unto Him we shall return.

Oyesiku Amosun, brother of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has passed away, prompting mourning from family and lovers. Photo credit: OgunUpdate, Olamilekan Omo Ajiri

Source: Facebook

"May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannah Firdaus, and grant his wives, children, grandchildren, and the entire Sanusi-Amosun family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

The 8th-day Fidau prayer for the deceased would be held today, Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Read more Amosun news:

Ex-Kano governor loses loved one

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kano State governor and ex-senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, lost his brother, Dahiru Shekarau, whose death was announced on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Family sources, speaking with deep sadness, have confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

Dahiru Shekarau was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of the former Kano governor.

Source: Legit.ng