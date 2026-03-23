Video of Abu Abel Arriving in Church in Rolls-Royce Trends As Netizens Allege Preferential Treatment
- Socialite Abu Abel has shared a video showing the moment he attended a church service in Lagos
- The video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the socialite arriving at the church premises in a Rolls-Royce
- While his expensive whip has stirred reactions, others also shared hot takes, accusing the church of giving Abu Abel preferential treatment
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Lagos-based socialite and realtor Abu Abel, whose real name is Olaseni Olayinika, caused a buzz on social media after he shared a fun video showing how he arrived at a Celestial Church of Christ service in Lagos via Rolls-Royce on Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Abu Abel, who was dressed in a white garment, was seen stepping out of the car as he walked into the church, straight to the front row where he took his seat. Another clip captured the socialite interacting with the clergy, among others.
Speaking on his presence in church, Abu Abel revealed he took some time off to worship his Maker for unending faithfulness.
"Today, I took time to pause and worship God for His unending faithfulness. No matter how busy life gets, there’s always a reason to return to His presence with gratitude. Every step, every win, every lesson, it’s all by His grace. Grateful for life, growth, and the journey so far. All glory to Jehovah. celestial church of christ, international headquarters., oshikomaya street, Lagos NG," he wrote in a caption.
In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians stormed Abu Abel’s page for allegedly sending boys to beat up DJ Chicken.
The video and pictures Abul Abel shared as he attended a church service in a Rolls-Royce are below:
Reactions as Abu Abel attends church service
The socialite's attendance in church sparked reactions with some netizens criticising how the rich were granted special treatment in religious spaces. Others made bold claims about Abu Abel's lifestyle.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:
FhisayoGraphics wrote:
"Hmmmmmmm So those seat at the front were left for influential people Classism!!"
Hassypinky said:
"Where this Abi Abel Dey see him money from?"
Hamix37 commented:
"Why did they give him a special seat? Why can’t he seat at the back like others did?"
Holic_ay1 reacted:
"Something about church is that figures like this would never be allowed to sit at the back smh imagine poor man Pikin Dey that sit his was about to sit on omo if you see the pastor face the way he go use am ehn na then you go know say Church or Muslim don’t really value poor ppl"
FactExplorers said:
"Abu wey dey go church Samlarry - Samson wey dey go Mecca."
Taiwo_junzi commented:
"If there’s one place where celebrities should be treated like everyone else, it’s the church. So why are Nigerian churches platforming celebrities that should instead be discipled to be better human beings?"
baybie190 reacted:
"Going to church is fine, but recording yourself and turning it into content like this just feels dishonest and performative."
Abu Abel escapes attack in Ogun
Legit.ng previously reported a viral clip that made the rounds on social media, showing a tense moment involving Abu Abel in Abeokuta.
In the footage, the socialite, dressed in a white kaftan, was seen walking with a few men who appeared to be his security detail inside the MKO Abiola Stadium.
The atmosphere quickly turned unsettling as a group of boys, seemingly agitated, moved towards him while shouting.
From the clip, it appeared the boys were trying to chase Abel away as their voices grew louder.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng