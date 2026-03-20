President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu have returned to Nigeria after a landmark state visit to the United Kingdom

During the historic trip, they have met King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, strengthening diplomatic ties

The visit culminated in a £746 million port upgrade deal, and Tinubu spotlighted trade, security, and climate discussions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is back in Nigeria following a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

A video of his arrival was shared on X on Friday, March 20, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, who wrote: “Excitement as President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after a resoundingly successful state visit to the UK.”

President Bola Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu arriving at Lagos airport after UK visit. Photo: OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The visit, at the invitation of King Charles III, saw President Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, leave Abuja on Tuesday, March 17.

On Wednesday, March 18, they were welcomed at Windsor Castle by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, including a ceremonial guard of honour and a 42-gun salute.

During the trip, President Tinubu also met UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street. The two countries signed a £746 million deal to upgrade two major ports in Lagos, which shows the growing partnership between Nigeria and the UK.

According to a statement from the State House, Tinubu, who described the visit as “very thrilling and significant,” noted that talks included trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism, and other global issues.

“We cannot forget the institutional development we have enjoyed over the years,” he had said ahead of bilateral discussions.

This marked the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

Tinubu back in Lagos for Eid al-Fitr

The President returned to Lagos early Friday morning, landing at Murtala Mohammed International Airport at about 1:15 a.m. to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

He and the First Lady were welcomed by Lagos state Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, the President’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor’s wife, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and other political leaders.

Meanwhile, Tinubu said the visit reinforced Nigeria-UK ties.

“Our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect, and common values.”

Watch the President's arrival below:

King Charles greets Tinubu in Yoruba

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that King Charles III welcomed President Bola Tinubu with a Yoruba greeting during a state banquet at Windsor Castle, leaving the Nigerian leader visibly amused with laughter among guests.

The British monarch addressed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, saying, “E kaabo, se dada ni?” The unexpected use of Yoruba delighted the president and drew cheers. This display spotlighted cultural diplomacy and Yoruba heritage on a global stage.

Social media equally erupted with reactions, with Nigerians expressing pride and joy over the gesture. Clips of Tinubu laughing at the greeting circulated widely on social media.

Source: Legit.ng