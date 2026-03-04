Chizzy Alichi has celebrated the one-year birthday of her son with an emotional video of what she went through

The actress welcomed her baby a year ago, but her experience while giving birth to him was not a pleasant one

Many people were moved to tears by the video as they congratulated her and her son for overcoming the ordeal

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi made many people teary as she shared an account of what she went through when she had her son, Ekene, at seven months.

The actress became a mother for the first time last year as she shared a video showing how her son stayed in the NICU for a long time.

In her recent post as Ekene clocks one, the actress recalled her ordeal after both she and her son battled for life at the hospital.

According to her, it was her worst 25 days ever, and if she could survive the ordeal, she could survive anything on earth.

She explained that she was rushed to the hospital when she was seven months pregnant because she was spotting blood, and the doctor said she had to deliver the baby.

The movie star added that she was scared and asked the doctor if her son was going to survive because of how tiny he was at birth.

Chizzy Alichi shares details about premature son

Sharing more, the mother of one noted that they did not bathe her son for three months because he was too tiny.

Chizzy Alichi also shared a video of Ekene in the NICU inside an incubator, and at some points, his parents placed him on their chests.

She showered prayers on her son as he clocks one year.

Fans react to Chizzy Alichi's video

Reacting, fans and colleagues of the actress were happy for her and said that what God cannot do does not exist.

They congratulated her son and joined the actress in showering prayers on him while praising God for helping both mother and child survive the ordeal

Here is her Instagram post below:

Prayers rain on Chizzy Alichi's son

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about her past ordeal. Here are some comments below:

@euchariaanunobi commented:

"It shall continuously be said of you and your family that God has been good to you all. Happy birthday Kene."

@chineduikedieze reacted:

"God is great. Hbd kenechukw."

@kunleremiofficial said:

"God is faithful, always. Keep Growing to the Glory of God. Kene Bobo.'

@officialngoziezeonu shared:

"What God cannot do does not exist. Happy birthday my child. You are so blessed."

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote:

"Awesome God. Happy Birthday to my baby. May he always be a source of price to you."

@christabelegbenya shared:

"God is too faithful may God almighty continue to protect him Amen."

Dayo Amusa shares ordeal after childbirth

Legit.ng had reported that Dayo Amusa had appreciated being called a mother after what she had gone through.

Sharing her testimony, she appreciated God for his goodness over her life in a post. She noted that her man left her because of her condition.

