The 2026 UTME result of a girl who wants to study law at the University of Ibadan has sparked a debate on social media

The girl's relative displayed the result on X, admitting that she is scared that the University of Ibadan might deny her cousin admission for her desired course

She asked internet users for valuable suggestions on the alternative Nigerian universities that her cousin could consider for her tertiary education

Tolulope, a Nigerian lady, has expressed worry for her cousin, who is a University of Ibadan hopeful, after seeing her 2026 UTME result.

She revealed that her cousin wants to study law at Nigeria's premier university, but fears her score might be a stumbling block.

A lady worries for her cousin, who hopes to study law at UI, after seeing her 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: @tolulope_scents, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

UI hopeful's UTME result

Tolulope shared her chat with her cousin in a tweet on April 20, which included part of her UTME result. Tolulope stated that her cousin scored 285 in the UTME.

Concerned that her cousin might not get admission to study law at the University of Ibadan, Tolulope asked netizens for advice regarding alternative universities that her cousin could consider.

"My cousin has 285 in jamb, and she wants to study law. So she picked university of Ibadan but I’m scared they might not give her admission. Pls which other uni can you suggest that she picks?" Tolulope wrote.

The visible part of her cousin's result showed she got 79 in economics, 72 in government and 71 in literature.

A lady displays the 2026 JAMB result of her cousin, who wants to study law at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @tolulope_scents

Source: Twitter

See her cousin's result in the tweet below:

Lady's cousin's UTME result elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's cousin's UTME result below

@_Deeji said:

"Continue with the Choice of UI. Over the years, students have stopped picking UI because of how difficult they think the process of admission is. But the cut-off marks have dropped over the years without many applicants' awareness. Stick to UI. She will get the admission."

@JerKuv said:

"UI's admission is on merit. If you pass your cutoff mark, you'll surely get in. As it is, she has 35.625. If she can aim for 75 to 80 in her PUTME, she'll get in. Last year, the cutoff was 70.625. So needs more than that to be safe. 75-80 is safe enough."

@The_GreatAdun said:

"A good score, she can get in once she has a good post utme score. I got in to UI law with my 257 JAMB score my post utme score was high sha."

@Timzy_thegreat said:

"Why can’t they give her admission? Tell her to go ahead and apply. She should prepare for the post Utme and ace it too."

@alabijoshua729 said:

"Brooo, see, UI is no joke at all. Pls, let her change it to OAU and she should read very well for her Post UTME. I'm sure she'll get the admission. I'm currently a Law student in OAU though. Don't do 'trial and error' for UI, they're very picky there... UI pick very few yearly."

@holumitz123 said:

"CRS won't give her higher than that. Doing Economics is better option. And good ROI in future. She just need to lock in for Post-Utme. 285 is very very good score! That's 35.625. Don't think UI cut-off mark can be more than 72. Which means she 72+ in Post-Utme to enter."

@SoliuBadmu81295 said:

"If she can score at least 32 in post UTME and has a minimum of 8 points in her o'level, she can secure admission to study law at OAU, especially if she's covered under catchment."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UI student who was denied admission despite scoring 291 in the UTME had graduated with a first-class degree.

Law aspirant weeps over UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law aspirant had shed tears after seeing her UTME result.

The law aspirant revealed that she was one of the candidates who wrote the UTME examination on April 16.

According to the young lady, her score in the UTME fell below her law cutoff mark of 297. She admitted that she is disappointed in herself for scoring below the cutoff mark.

Source: Legit.ng