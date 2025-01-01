Dayo Amusa has shared her testimony on new year to appreciate God for his goodness over her life and making her a mother

In a post on social media, she noted that she must post her testimony and shared how her man left her because of her condition

Fans were happy about her victory and appreciated God for the actress and her baby as they prayed for her

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has shared the testimony that led her into motherhood and the ordeal she passed through.

Legit.ng had reported that news about Dayo welcoming a baby had surfaced online and fans were happy about it.

Fans thank God for Dayo Amusa. Photo credit@dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

In a post on new year eve, she stated that she was going to share her testimony and promised her fans an update the following day.

In her post on the new year, the new mother disclosed that she almost lost her womb because she had a tumour and was diagnosed with uterine myomatosis in 2015.

Amusa added that doctors told her to remove the womb just to save her life. However, it was her uncle's wife, who advised her to come to the US for the surgery.

In February 2015, she had a surgery via TCRE Laparoscopy dye ovarian drilling procedure. Amusa added that she and her husband to be decided to try to have a baby again.

However, she discovered that one of her tubes was broken, and it was impossible to have a baby naturally. Her husband to be impregnated another lady and had a baby boy with her.

Dayo Amusa speaks about miscarriages

In her lengthy post, Amusa said that she had three miscarriages, but she wanted to be a complete mother and woman.

The movie star promised to tell her fans the remaining things she passed through.

Recall that after having her baby, many were curious to know the identity of her husband and asked her questions.

See the post here:

What fans said about Dayo Amusa's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@erigoldie_30:

"Hummmm Gracious God."

@uchechi.peace:

"Oluwa seun."

@zainola10:

"Alhamdullilah."

@ceokaffyhairandmakeover:

"Alhamdulilah."

@princessayoariyike:

"Hm, God finally showed you his mercy."

@humansiri_:

"All Glory to the Most High."

@olashal:

"Strong woman, Olorun lo n mu yin bo, eniyan swipe e pe, Olorun ni ohun o pe ri, Oba oloore ajepe... Alihamdulillahi Robbil aalameen for you sis."

@realqueen_joyce:

"God is never a late comer. Thank God for proving himself in your in this way. Your jou is permanent."

@awojobititilayofunke:

"Wonderful God You are worthy of our praises."

@adeyeye.christianah:

"Am so happy for sis."

Taaooma steps out after welcoming baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had flaunted her post-partum body after welcoming her baby girl.

She was sighted while attending a function in the movie industry, and she was excited to be seen outside.

Fans were happy to see the skit maker as they congratulated her and shared their observation about her dress sense.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng