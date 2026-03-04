Omo Local discovered she was five months pregnant at the same time her best friend was three months pregnant with her husband

The actress’s in-laws, who were high-ranking clergy members, faced threats from thugs hired by the friend’s family to force a marriage

Overwhelmed by the emotional weight of the betrayal, the actress admitted to attempting to end her life before a child discovered her

Nollywood actress Victoria Ajibola, popularly known as Victoria Ajibola, has shared emotional details about the painful events that led to the collapse of her first marriage.

Speaking during a recent episode on Oyinmomo TV, the actress revisited what she described as one of the darkest periods of her life.

She discovered that her husband impregnated her close friend while she was five months pregnant.

According to Ajibola, the situation was particularly devastating because the woman involved was not a stranger.

“When I was married, I was five months pregnant while my friend was also three months pregnant for my husband,” she said.

She explained that the betrayal cut deeper because of the bond she shared with the friend.

“Me and this friend did so many things together and I thought we loved each other,” she added.

Ajibola admitted that she felt the pain might have been easier to process if the other woman had been someone she did not know personally.

The actress revealed that she made it clear she could not remain in a polygamous marriage.

“I said I could not stand a polygamous home because it is not written in the Bible,” she stated.

Complicating matters further, she said her husband initially refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

The crisis reportedly escalated due to the family's religious background. Ajibola disclosed that her father-in-law was a pastor while her mother-in-law was a prophetess who owned a church.

According to her, tensions rose when the family of the pregnant woman allegedly began threatening church members, insisting that her husband marry their daughter.

As pressure mounted from different sides, the emotional strain became overwhelming.

Ajibola recounted a desperate moment when she attempted to harm herself after losing hope.

She said it was a young child who alerted her father-in-law, prompting immediate intervention that saved her life.

“They immediately started administering an anti-poison to keep me alive,” she recalled.

Looking back, the actress expressed deep regret over the entire ordeal, saying she wished she had never learned of the betrayal or that it had involved someone she trusted so deeply.

Victoria Ajibola admits to attempting to end her life before a child discovered her. Photo: Victoria Ajibola.

