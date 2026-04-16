Lizzy Gold has finally addressed dating rumours with her colleague, Yul Edochie, as she clears the air

The Nollywood actress, during a live session with her fans, opened up on why she is close to the actor

She recounted how Yul Edochie helped refine her skills as an actress and her growth within the movie industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold has cleared the air on her relationship with Yul Edochie amid dating rumours on social media.

During a recent live session with her fans, Lizzy responded to a fan who asked if she was dating Yul by sharing her encounter with the actor on a movie set in 2019.

Lizzy Gold opens up on Yul Edochie's influencer on her career in Nollywood. Credit: yuledochie/lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that he helped her improve her acting skills after he directed her during a movie shoot. Lizzy disclosed that before meeting Yul, she struggled with limited visibility and minor roles.

According to Lizzy, she witnessed a turnaround in her career after Yul directed her in a movie. She revealed that the movie gained attention, and people began to recognise her talent.

From then on, opportunities increased, and her value in the industry grew.

She emphasised that she remained grateful for his support and will always appreciate the role he played in her growth.

Lizzy also stated that she cannot cut off Yul because of his marital issues, because it is none of her business.

Lizzy Edochie shares why she remains indebted to Yul Edochie. Credit: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

"People don't know why I am close to Yul, why I don't joke with him; it is because God used him to shape my destiny. I don't forget where I am coming from, I can't leave my friend because of his marital issues, that is none of my business, my friend is my friend for life" she said.

Lizzy Gold's response followed a viral video of her and Yul Edochie attending a function together.

While the video appeared harmless to some, it quickly sparked side conversations after a popular social media commentator, @therealtruthlover, shared a sharp observation.

Known for supporting Yul’s estranged wife, May Edochie, the user suggested that the actor was repeating familiar patterns from his past marriage.

The video of Lizzy Gold clearing the air on her relationship with Yul Edochie is below:

Comments as Lizzy Gold speaks about Yul Edochie

Despite the actress' explanation, some netizens continued to make bold claims about her and Yul Edochie. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Molli Judy commented:

"We love him for you Nnem. He is ur friend for life carry go he is also single n ready to mingle."

Alieze Blessing reacted:

"The story is very interesting "I wish you third wife position. Go and possess your possession."

Landry Ekobena commented:

"All love stories always start like this! Yul Edochie is your sweetheart Lizzygoldofficial —hold him tight."

Onyejonchi John said:

"Lizzy is dating Yul, see d way she was blushing when talking about him, nothing she wants tell me."

Jacinta Chukwu wrote:

"She is clearly dating him, her facial expressions sold her out."

Vuyolwethu Vuyo reacted:

"Explaining has started Yul edochie and Lizzy is in love."

Yul Edochie advises men

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie stirred reactions with his bold message to men, urging them to stop tolerating women who disrespect them.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Yul admonished men to stop tolerating nonsense in the name of marriages or relationships.

He advised men to immediately end marriages or relationships where their wife or girlfriend showed disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng