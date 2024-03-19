Chizzy Alichi has shared what she used to do when she wants to cook for her husband at home so that the food could be sweet

In the video she made, she noted that she must wear make-up to cook for her spouse and the food used to turn out sweet

The actress added that it happens anytime she wants to make a special meal as she added that she did her makeup herself

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, seemed to have found the secret to making a delicious meal.

In a video she posted on social media, the actress who fought with Laide Bakare said that she used to do makeup anytime she wants to make food for her husband.

She noted that she believes that if she looks beautiful, the food she is cooking will also look beautiful.

Chizzy Alichi shares how she makes delicious meal for husband. Photo credit @chizzyalichi

Chizzy Alichi praises self

In the recording, she celebrated herself and the fact that she had improved her skills. She explained that she was the one who did her makeup and added that she had improved a lot.

The Nollywood star has always spoken highly of her husband in public. She once boasted that her man was a faithful person in their marriage.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Alichi. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifedioraamara:

"I make up too when I sleep at night.. I want to look super good for mu dream man."

@cathsfit_:

"She’s just catching cruise."

@mheenarh__:

"This one na for who AC dey her kitchen."

@efeehi06:

"Do you always have to impress people, try to be real sometimes girl."

@estherstarof_god:

"Another example of many are mad few are roaming."

@anuli_umeh:

"The food turns out beautiful?…madam make a tasty meal, you are talking about beautiful."

@obonganamkristian:

"Lol nah that red thing where clowns the wear for nose remain."

@asoebi_mart:

"When did she start speaking forne..Lizzy kwa."

@nene_kusi:

"I also fix my fingernails before going to the restroom so I can be able to clean up well."

@queen_annastacyp:

"Kitchen Differs if you know you know."

Chizzy Alichi reacts to rumour

Legit.ng had reported that there were claims that Alichi had been controlling her husband.

She shared a video where she said that it was usually her husband's friend who would be behind such claims.

The actress added that once a woman has a happy home and a man who listens to her and takes care of her, many would not be happy about it.

Source: Legit.ng