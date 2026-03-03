Annie Macaulay has made a post about how she wants to be addressed following her crashed marriage with her singer husband, 2Baba

The actress and her husband have moved on from their marriage of many years, as the singer has remarried

The way she reintroduced herself generated reactions among fans of the movie star, many of whom countered her

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay generated uproar and laughter over a post she made about how she should be addressed.

Following the crash of her marriage, the actress had been labelled a single mother as she continued to share cryptic posts online about her life.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, the mother of two introduced a new name and explained how she wants to be addressed.

According to her, she is not a single woman, as many people have called her since her husband left a year ago.

Annie Macaulay shares reason for new name

In the post, she explained why she should be addressed by her new name. She stated that she is not just a single woman, but a single mother.

The movie star added that she is raising her two children and made her point using Lauren Daigle’s song You Say.

Fans react to Annie Macaulay’s post

Reacting to her post, some people laughed and said she was only using grammar to explain her situation.

They argued that she is still a single mother and is only trying to hold on to her former marital status.

Some fans advised her to accept her current reality and focus on raising her children. They also taunted her for returning to her ex-husband’s surname after publicly announcing that she is Macaulay.

However, others supported her, saying she is simply an unmarried woman raising her children. They encouraged her, noting that a mother remains a mother whether she is single, married, or divorced.

What fans said about Annie Macaulay’s post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Annie Macaulay online. Here are some comments below:

@roseagie commented:

"Very correct. There is no such thing as double mother. A mother is a mother."

@nwanyiocha1st reacted:

"Single mom is someone who never married but got preganant."

@yungemmex10 wrote:

"Abeg wetin be difference I just wan know."

@kweenhesther_ shared:

"You wey go add surname back."

@oyinthehrbabe wrote:

"Period! She is whatever she says she is."

@lookinformercy wrote:

"Na English she Dey speak. They so want to stay married that they keep defending thier singleness while they are single. Better accept your reality let’s welcome you."

