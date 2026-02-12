Annie Macaulay shared a video about people who were broken into pieces by men, amid the interview granted by her ex-husband

2Baba had opened up about his regrets concerning his children and also spoke about the actress in an explosive interview

Many were not pleased with what she said and advised her to move on in peace, stating that she was referring to her ex-husband

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay, the ex-wife of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has stirred reactions over a video she shared about people who were broken, following an interview granted by the singer.

The music star opened up about his past with the actress and also shared regrets concerning his children from different relationships.

Fans calls 2Baba' name over Annie Macaulay's video about those broken by men. Photo credit@annieidibia/@2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on her social media story, the mother of two spoke about the kind of restoration God has in store for people who have been broken by men.

According to her, God would pick them up and put them back together again.

Not stopping there, Macaulay added that the universe would favour such people and restore them beautifully in front of those who broke them into pieces.

Annie Macaulay trends after 2Baba's interview about her and his children. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The actress blew kisses to her fans before ending the recording.

Fans react to Annie’s video about heartbreak

Fans of the movie star tried to interpret who she was referring to, with many suggesting she meant her ex-husband.

They warned that she had not fully moved on, and advised her to leave her ex alone.

Since her marriage to 2Baba ended controversially, Annie has shared several posts about walking away and the value of time and relationships.

Here is the Instagram video of Annie below:

Fans divided over Annie's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans on what Annie Macaulay said about people who are broken. Here are comments below:

@nweke_kenechukwu reacted:

"Not able to move on award goes to Annie well deserve."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"Na 2face get this talk."

@njikavincent shared:

"Oga go and sleep abeg no be u leave ur man come outside."

dearka221 said:@

"Omo God make man no ever allow me turn motivational speaker o."

@offical_snowwhite shared:

"No be only 2 face she dey talk to, even you nd I, God will put you back together before people that thought nothing good will come out of you.God will prove them wrong."

@addy692 wrote:

"Sha no accept his plea when he comes back. If you do, he will send you to kpai."

@stan.ley stated:

"But dont forget to disappear from those who broke you o .. na brain brain o."

Man shows alleged forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area where the music star was camped by his lover.

He lamented about how the singer has reduced him to laughingstock because of his new love life, which has been trending online.

Source: Legit.ng