King Mitchy has finally addressed the allegations made by a man who claimed to be her ex-cameraman

In her video, she dared the man and mentioned the name of the person who has been making her videos

Fans pointed out contradictions in her statements and dragged her, while others cautioned her against making more videos

Controversial social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, has reacted to the allegations made against her by a man who claimed to be her ex-cameraman.

A video had surfaced online in which the man alleged that he worked for King Mitchy in 2024 as her cameraman. He also claimed that she used to retrieve money after publicly giving it out during her humanitarian activities.

King Mitchy dares ex-worker ovet allegation of giving money and collecting It. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Reacting in an emotional video, King Mitchy stated that it was her sister who used to take her pictures during outreach events. She explained that her sister has returned to school. She turned to one her staff, Joy, who corroborated what she said about her pictures taken in 2024.

The businesswoman dared the man to provide pictures of them together and proof that she ever collected back money she gave to beneficiaries.

King Mitchy shares more about her struggles

King Mitchy speaks about allegation of giving money, and collecting it. Photo crrdit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy also said she has been facing spiritual attacks at night and plays spiritual songs to ward them off. She added that she cannot sleep without playing those songs.

She questioned whether people wanted to harm herself, noting that she is her mother’s only child and that her mother would not survive if anything happened to her.

The influencer also claimed that some people were happy when news spread that she had attempted to take a poisonous substance. She lamented that depression is real and broke down in tears over what she said she has been going through.

Here is King Mitchy's Insatgram video below:

Fans on King Mitchy's video

Here are comments below:

@cubademakaveli commented:

"I just heard “ this morning I just wake up, I thought you are dead nwa?"

@pretiwomannn_official shared:

"I think you don’t listen to people around you. I am sure many people have told you to take a break off social media for now."

@mamachina_brand stated:

"Girl, calm and take a break. Right now you need to take a break and when you are stable, apologize and move on."

@official_kator shared:

"Mitchy please stop sobbing, It's well Every situation in life is a lesson we should learn. Many people might have misunderstood where you were coming and where you arrived, But life goes on."

@the_real_tobe_official shared:

"My problem with you is that you don’t listen, and when I catch my cruise, them go call me bad friend."

