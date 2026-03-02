Sophia Momodu has reacted to an allegation made by a fan about her and Davido’s wife, Chioma

Davido had shared a video flaunting his wife’s kitchen, and a fan commented about Momodu’s reaction to the singer’s post

While sharing her take on the saga, Momodu claimed she has moved on from Davido and dragged the fan over the comment

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has been dragged online over her claims of moving on from the singer.

A few weeks ago, the mother of one shared a post about finding love again after her failed relationship with Davido. In the post, she gushed over her alleged lover and shared how much she missed him.

Not long after, Davido made a post flaunting his wife’s kitchen, and a fan threw shade while complimenting Sophia Momodu about her life. She shared the comment and was dragged for allegedly taking a swipe at Chioma.

Reacting to the allegation, Momodu said she has moved on since 2025 and is now happy with her life. She added that her daughter, Imade, is also doing well, and that is all that matters to her.

Sophia Momodu sends warning to fans

Sharing her thoughts with fans she described as overzealous, Momodu noted that they should also move on as she has done.

She claimed she has been on trips for a long time and does not spend time surfing the internet, except to post occasionally.

She denied knowing anything about kitchen utensils or items and explained that she saw a comment from a fan and innocently shared it, which later attracted backlash online.

According to her, she deleted the post after realizing the person’s intention. She insisted that no one can push her back to a chapter she moved on from in 2025.

Fans Drag Sophia Momodu Over Post

However, fans were not impressed with the timeline Sophia Momodu gave about moving on from Davido. Some pointed out that the singer had moved on years ago and is now married to Chioma.

They questioned why she was still addressing the issue when Davido has moved on with his life.

Here is Sophia Momodu’s Instagram post below:

Fans react to Sophia Momodu’s post

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans as seen below:

@ adeola_4127 reacted:

"She wants y'all to.know she's been travelling non stop.. Omo oju oro lari. A narcissist and more."

@dorobibs commented:

"So you only moved on in 2025. Her fans should hide their face. Even after the traditional wedding you had hope, awo."

@ faith_osems shared:

"Ohh lord, I’m tired of defending you."

@_maryyleoo_ stated:

"Sophia, you know what you’re doing."

@hairsbysomma shared:

"Nobody explain pass people at fault."

@ essymomen commented:

"She said, "Move on, when she still can't ."

Davido's ally speaks about custody battle

Legit.ng had reported that after Davido dropped the court case against his baby mama Sophia Momodu, one of his allies spoke up in his defence. The singer and Sophia Momodu had been involved in a legal battle over their first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The man claimed that Momodu was cruising arousn with Davido's car and the singer stopped seeing her, he stopped financing her luxurious life.

