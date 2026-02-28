Tonto Dikeh has shared videos from her outreach as well as a prayer session at the National Hospital in Abuja

One of the highlights was a series of clips showing the Nollywood actress laying hands on children as she prayed for them

The movie star's latest action has once again brought up a topic about her renewed Christian life on social media

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh took her renewed Christian faith to the next level after she stormed the National Hospital in Abuja alongside her team for an outreach.

In videos she shared on her page on Friday, February 27, 2026, Tonto was captured at different wards of the hospital where she connected with women and children.

The highlights were clips capturing her laying hands on the children and women as she prayed for them. Aside from the spiritual encounter, the actress also gave out gifts. She also helped pay the hospital bills of some families.

Tonto expressed appreciation to the hospital management for the warm reception. She said nothing prepared her for the sight of those precious children fighting battles too heavy for their little bodies.

According to her, the pain in the ward was visible and tangible, and at some point, she couldn’t bring herself to walk away from the children’s ward.

"We shared gifts with the children and women, and we were also able to support a few families financially toward their hospital bills. It may not have been everything, but it was something. And sometimes, “something” becomes the miracle someone prayed for.

We called on EL-ROI The God Who Sees. The One who sees every tear. The One who understands unspoken pain. And I know Heaven responded. Nothing missing. Nothing broken," she wrote in part.

The actress' visit to the hospital comes a few days after she gave her son, King Andre, a duplex worth N350m, as a gift for his 10th birthday.

The video from Tonto Dikeh's outreach at the National Hospital Abuja is below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh storms Abuja hospital

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

lordetoni said:

"She resurrect any dead person?"

SexyDoyin1 said:

"She’s now an ordained pastor?"

lekki8721 reacted:

"If this happened in Canada , she would be arrested on the spot. I once saw a nurse get fired because a CCTV caught her praying for a sick patient. If her anointed oil could heal the sick, then what’s the point of having a hospital?"

Simpli_Ama reacted:

"No be so God dey use person heal easily sha. you go first dey repent small small till he don sure say you serious."

MelfordBenson said:

"when Jesus enters your life you begin to be a blessing to others and the nations at large. God bless tonto dikeh."

Kehzie28 reacted:

"This lady is an actress and is definitely in her blood."

ImozemhePeniel said:

"She prays for the sick now? Thought she just gave her life to Christ yesterday? Why do people play with Christianity?"

Tonto Dikeh prays at son's birthday party

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the highlights from Tonto Dikeh's son's birthday party was her prayer session.

In the viral clip, the mother of one was seen kneeling while her son stood beside her as she prayed for him and other children.

The birthday boy, with his eyes wide open, could be seen saying a silent “Amen” repeatedly as his mother prayed.

