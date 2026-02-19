Tonto Dikeh has broken her silence amid her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer's outburst, on social media

The Nollywood actress reiterated her new lifestyle in Christ after some fans took to her comment section to ask why she had repented

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rosy Meurer, in a video, addressed her relationship with the actress, claiming they had never met

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reiterated her new life in Christ amid the trending drama involving her and her former husband, Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer.

Legit.ng reported that Rosy, in a viral video, reacted to allegations of an affair with Olakunle Churchill while he was married to Tonto Dikeh.

The Gambian actress addressed the allegations that she snatched Churchill from Tonto after the latter introduced them. She said that, contrary to the rumours, nothing like that happened, as she never had any form of relationship with her and met her husband separately.

"I was never my husband’s ex’s friend. I have never met or seen her. We don’t have each other’s numbers. She is like 10 years older than me. All the news that I was her best friend and I snatched her hubby is all lies," she said in part.

Tonto Dikeh says she is a new creature

Following Rosy's bold claim, some netizens flooded Tonto's Instagram page to question why she repented from her old lifestyle.

Many recalled how the Nollywood actress would have fired back at her ex-husband's wife if she hadn't become born again.

In what appeared to be a response, Tonto, in a social media post on Thursday, February 19, said:

"I am new and I am sharp, no more mountains. What God cannot do does not exist."

Tonto Dikeh's social media post reiterating her new life in Christ is below:

Netizens flood Tonto Dikeh's page

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from social media users about Tonto Dikeh's new lifestyle. Read them below:

megan_the_lary said:

"You for no repent o 😢, by now everywhere for done blur,"

1obowogirl commented:

"Mummy of Nigeria, they are lucky you have repented , if not , the internet for they don burn dem by now."

olivedaniel49 reacted:

"By now, rozalineeee for done know wetin hit her, na God save am say Holy Spirit don arrest Tonto."

djlegend__ said:

"Wetin Rose they do they make me vex. Woman of God plz don’t respond to her we love the born again you."

beckychummy reacted:

"Rosy get luck say tonto don repent,she for hear wotowoto.Tonto for don burst every where.we love u mama king."

ezulikeikenna said:

"Make una warn Rosy Meurer say Tonto Dikeh born again never download finish oohh."

Rosy Meurer speaks about Tonto in old video

Legit.ng also reported that contrary to Rosy Meurer's clarifications about not knowing Tonto Dikeh, an old video where she revealed she actually met her in the past and had hung out with her re-emerged online

In her words:

"I remain under Big Church foundation and he remains family to me, his wife is family to me, we've hung out before together, I don't see a big deal there."

The vidieo sparked reactions, with many criticising her.

