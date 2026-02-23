“The Boy Don Tire”: Tonto Dikeh’s Prayer Session at Son’s 10th B’day Party in Abuja Draws Reactions
- Videos from Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre's 10th birthday party in Abuja emerged on social media
- The actress and her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, reunited to give their son a remarkable celebration
- One of the highlights from the event that sparked conversation was Tonto Dikeh's prayer session
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her former husband, Olakunle Churchill, on Sunday, February 22, threw a football-themed bash for their son, King Andre, to celebrate his 10th birthday.
Legit.ng had previously reported that Tonto made waves after a video showed how she welcomed her father, J.P Chief Sunny Dikeh, popularly known as Papa Tonto, after he arrived at the venue of her son's birthday party.
Tonto Dikeh prays at son's birthday party
Another highlight from the grand event, which also had businessman Obi Cubana in attendance, was Tonto Dikeh's prayer session.
In the viral clip, the mother of one was seen kneeling while her son stood beside her as she prayed for him and other children.
The birthday boy, with his eyes wide open, could be seen saying a silent “Amen” repeatedly as his mother prayed. There have been multiple videos from Tonto's prayer sessions online, but repeating the same at her son's party raised eyebrows.
Tonto Dikeh's renewed lifestyle was again evident at her son's party just a few days after she graduated from the Discipleship class. According to the actress, her journey with God has been the most healing, stretching, overwhelming, and beautiful experience of her life.
The Instagram video of Tonto Dikeh's prayer session at her son's birthday party is below:
Reactions as Tonto Dikeh prays at son's party
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, with some netizens criticising the actress, saying she was doing the right thing at the wrong place. Read the comments below:
chiegwuhome said:
"Close your eyes boy. All I see his a mother preparing a great way for her son. Jesus is Winning."
meycor101 commented:
"If dey tell u or show u homes u hv destroyed with ur bad character over the years u will be in tears for years...now una done dey form jesus PRO."
shantelemmanuelinneh said:
"Amen ohh but the boy just dey look the mama with surprise on his face."
yul_edochi_obasi_e_judy_austin said:
"the boy don tire for him Mama see as he de look him Mama."
youngdashing1 said:
"She don dey overdo am but who am i to complain?"
Stoner69298461 said:
"useless your life in your early twenties, misdirect youngins , late thirties and forties go back to your ex and preach marriage."
harbyhorlar2 commented:
"I don’t know maybe I should call her act show off or clout chasing. Na only her go first be born again. Why setting camera everytime."
Tonto Dikeh reiterates her new life in Christ
Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh reiterated her new life in Christ amid the drama involving her and her former husband, Olakunle Churchill's wife, Rosy Meurer.
Following Rosy's bold claim, some netizens flooded Tonto's Instagram page to question why she repented from her old lifestyle.
Many recalled how the Nollywood actress would have fired back at her ex-husband's wife if she hadn't become born again, stirring a response from Tonto.
