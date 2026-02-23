A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after receiving a positive email from a company

The young lady had applied for the role of an Office Administrator and Front Desk Manager at a company

In a heartwarming update, she displayed the employment letter that was sent to her and expressed joy over getting a job

A Nigerian lady's job search finally paid off, and she was so excited to share the good news with the world.

The young professional had been making consistent efforts towards getting a particular employment offer, and her dream came true.

Lady employed as front desk manager celebrates online.

Lady overjoyed as she secures job

The exciting news was shared by @thematthewjenny on X, where she disclosed she landed the role of Office Administrator and Front Desk Manager at a company.

Her joy was so overwhelming as she shared a photo of the employment letter, an evidence of her professional achievement.

According to the lady, the moment was a proof of her faith in God, and she credited Him for making it happen.

She captioned the post:

"It's finally my turn. God is the greatest."

Lady rejoices after bagging a job as front desk manager.

Reactions as lady secures job

Her post sparked lots of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from Nigerians, all eager to celebrate her success.

Jessica writes said:

"Congratulations. Funny how I saw this and a similar post exactly the same time. Means something good is coming."

Adewuni said:

"Congratulations. Mine soon."

Arya said:

"Congratulations Jenny. You have earned it."

Ife Israel said:

"It happened the right time. Congratulations, Jennifer."

Rothmar said:

"I am truly happy for you. I was job hunting from 2021-2025 and did a couple of interviews and nobody seem to call back. I lost hope and fell into depression. I don't ended up working at a restaurant as a chef if though am a qualified engineer. Early this year, I got a call saying, I needed to do medicals and other procedures cause i was to report for work in 2weeks. I froze and didn't know how to behave or react. This is my third month of working and am beyond grateful. Indeed when the time is right, the lord makes everything beautiful."

Damola Okunola wrote:

"I just got my job at the NHS yesterday. It was my first time applying, called for an interview and I was employed. I’m grateful to God Almighty."

@Maxene Morenna added:

"Lemme tell y’all am saving this and coming back to testify this month for a permanent job and I know my cup is going to overflow it’s going to be more than I asked God for, So it is and so it shall be Amen."

