A video of Tonto Dikeh dining with her ex-husband’s family has surfaced online after Andre’s birthday celebration

The actress had staged a lavish party for her son, and clips from the event quickly made the rounds on social media

Fans reacted after spotting the people she was seated with, as many shared their views about her relationship with Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to trend over her reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The mother of one extended an olive branch to her ex-husband after years of public disputes and court cases.

Fans react over Tonto Dikeh's video with ex-husband's family. Photo credit@tontolet/@riosymeurer

Recently, their son, King Andre, celebrated his 10th birthday, and his father, alongside other family members, was in attendance.

In a video making the rounds online, Tonto Dikeh was seen dining with Churchill’s first daughter from another relationship, Andre, and a man who bore a striking resemblance to Churchill.

The actress was spotted eating from the man’s plate and also from the plates of others seated at the same table. She appeared relaxed as she chatted with the man beside her while they both ate from the same plate.

Churchill’s daughter sits beside Andre

Churchill’s daughter from another relationship sat at the far end of the table with Andre, her stepbrother.

Fans of the movie star reacted to the video, with some predicting that Tonto Dikeh might reunite with Churchill. According to an X user, Usman Asafe, if she takes him back, no one would accuse her of snatching anyone’s husband.

Many agreed, saying they are rooting for the former couple to reconcile and would be happy to see them back together.

However, a few others disagreed, stating that Tonto Dikeh has moved on and has genuinely dedicated her life to Christ.

What fans said about Tonto Dikeh's video

Fans reacted after seeing the video of the actress with her ex-husband's family members. Here are comments below:

@clare_lylyann reacted:

"I was just saying this. I even want them back."

@racheal_erogho commented:

"Low key I’m rooting for both of them."

@digi_versed shared:

"Naaaah, it’s just peaceful coparenting and making up for the lost years. Besides Tonto already moved on from him as a romantic partner."

@maara_baby said:

"The New Tonto is enjoying inner peace & has embraced Christ."

@egorkellyladyboss wrote:

"People should leave this family to bond well now. Tonto is very lovey dovey and expressive with everyone, be it her dad, Churchill or close friends. She was the same way with Bobrisky when they were close and they weren't having an affair. That's just the way she is."

