Nollywood is seeing children of legendary actors carve out successful careers in the film industry

From iconic families like the Salamis, Afolayans, Edochies, and Kosokos, talent and legacy clearly run deep

These stars are not just inheriting fame, they’re redefining Nollywood in their own unique ways

The Nigerian movie industry has witnessed a couple of its veteran stars hand over the baton to their children, who are now making greater strides than their parents.

Many of these renowned children, whether born into acting dynasties or inspired by the talent that cradled them, have identical physical characteristics and acting credits to their parents.

Today, Legit.ng lists famous Nollywood actors whose children are forging successful careers in the same industry.

Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello and Sons

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has 18 children (9 sons and 9 daughters), with most of them following in his path in the Nigerian film industry.

Oga Bello, known for his impeccable screen deliveries, has both his sons and daughter actively in the Nollywood scene.

His children include Femi Adebayo, the renowned actor and filmmaker recognised for blockbusters like King of Thieves and Seven Doors; Tope Adebayo, a prominent filmmaker, director and actor known for his works in Yoruba cinema; and Sadiq Adebayo, a talented actor and producer.

Adeyemi Afolayan and His Children

Adeyemi Afolayan was a renowned actor, filmmaker, dramatist and producer. He is the brother of actress Toyin Afolayan as well as father to renowned actors Kunle Afolayan, Tayo Afolayan, Gabriel Afolayan, Moji Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan.

Kunle Afolayan is recognised for elevating the quality of Nollywood movies through rich storytelling techniques.

His directing credits include the Aníkúlápó franchise, The Figurine, Phone Swap, October 1 and Citation. Afolayan is the CEO of Golden Effects Pictures, a Nigerian film and production company incorporated in 2005.

Gabriel Afolayan rose to fame playing the role “Akin” in a Super Story series titled Nnenna, and has acted in other popular movies like Okafor’s Law, Blood Sisters and Seven Doors.

Pete Edochie and Sons

Chief Pete Edochie is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s living legends as far as the entertainment industry is concerned. His notable sons, Yul Edochie and Linc Edochie, are making it big in the Nollywood scene.

Yul Edochie made his Nollywood debut in 2005 with the film The Exquires, starring alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. His breakthrough came in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the film Wind of Glory.

Over the years, the screen god has dominated the YouTube market with his rich indigenous movies that portray the culture and controversies of his people.

Jide Kosoko and His Daughters

Jide Kosoko is a veteran Nigerian actor, director and producer who was inspired by the huge success of Hubert Ogunde to go into acting. He began his acting career as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named Makanjuola.

Sola Kosoko-Abina is a Nigerian film actress and director known for Láròdá Òjò. Kosoko began her acting career professionally in 1999, featuring in a movie titled Ola Abata, produced by her father, Jide Kosoko.

In 2001, she acted in the movie Omo Olorire, which made her popular. She has acted in several movies in both English and Yoruba since she started acting. She is married to Abiodun Abinna, and they have two daughters and a son.

Bidemi Kosoko is another daughter of the veteran star who is also making waves in the Nollywood industry.

Rita Daniels and Daughter

Rita Daniels is a veteran Nigerian actress, movie producer and politician. She is the mother of the much-loved actress Regina Daniels. The old-time star was once the chairwoman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Delta State chapter.

She began her acting career early in Nollywood, specialising in motherly, queen and authoritative roles in traditional and epic films.

Her daughter, Regina Daniels, is a renowned actress and film producer. As a child actor, she starred in popular movies like Dumebi in School and The Bat Man.

Regina started acting in movies at the age of seven, with the support of her mother and her siblings. Her first movie was reportedly Marriage of Sorrow, which allegedly earned her ₦10,000 at that time.

The talented actress has built her career into directing and producing captivating YouTube movies with other popular stars in the industry.

