Kunle Afod and his wife, Desola, have broken their silence amid rumours of crisis in their marriage

The Nollywood actor had stirred concerns on social media after he shared a cryptic post amid swirling rumours online

Afod and his wife have now spoken up in separate social media posts, bringing relief to their fans and supporters

The marriage of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod and his wife, Desola, was recently trailed by rumours of crisis on social media.

This comes after Afod shared a video on Instagram on Friday, February 21, with a cryptic caption that read

"Wanting the best for myself. God knows that I have really tried. But since we're still alive, we keep striving."

Actor Kunle Afod expresses appreciation to fans who expressed concerns for him amid rumours about his marriage. Credit: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

His post sparked bold claims online that the couple might have parted ways, with allegations that the actor's wife had moved out of their home and was temporarily staying in a hotel.

Afod's cryptic post drew reactions, with fans and colleagues flooding comments with messages of encouragement and prayers, urging the couple to resolve any differences.

Kunle Afod, wife break silence

On Monday, February 23, Afod returned online to end the recent breakup rumours as he expressed appreciation to fans and supporters who checked up on him.

He revealed he was doing okay, adding that he shared the post during a moment of reflection. The actor added that nothing happened to him, assuring his fans.

Afod's wife also shared an old video of herself and her husband sitting together in their car, reassuring fans that all is well between them.

Relief as actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola speak up amid marital crisis rumour. Credit: kunleafod

Source: Instagram

"I will never disappoint you all, Never Oju oni tiwa lailai," she wrote in a caption.

The couple, married for over a decade, has four sons together: Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, and Yiyenitemi Afod.

In January 2026, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, responded to critics amid rumours of her relationship with Fuji singer Malaika.

The appreciation video Kunle Afod shared amid rumours about his marriage is below:

The old video Kunle Afod's wife as she debunks marital crisis is below:

Relief as Kunle Afod, wife speak up

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and supporters of the couple. Read them below:

lawalmosun commented:

"Alhamdulillah Robul-Alameen Oluwa Seun o congratulations Barokallah-FihAlhamdulillah,I was so scared when I saw the rumors ooo."

mumsy_awon_omo_alalubarka said:

"I trust you aburo mi . God will never forsake you."

asiwaju_muffy_sabaika reacted:

"May Almighty God Continue to bless your union, Together Forever Insha Allahu, @kunleafod."

style_and_fashion_ok_wears said:

"Ur marriage is forever and ever ,enemy go and die she is going nowhere."

hay.denpan said:

"Thank you so much my sister , Ashiri yin oni tu, I have been crying yesterday, I'm so glad with what I saw now. @desolaafod."

mj_crownfilux commented:

"Gistlover oni die well.my mind at peace now."

Kunle Afod gifts Iya Osogbo N2m

Legit.ng also reported that veteran actress Iya Osogbo touched hearts with her response to the N2 million birthday gift from an anonymous sender.

Kunle Afod shared a heartwarming video of himself at the residence of the veteran actress, who appeared not to recognise him due to her advanced age.

However, she warmly welcomed him into her home, singing Christian hymns and songs. A clip captured the moment Afod presented the sum of N50,000 from a colleague overseas to the veteran actress.

Source: Legit.ng