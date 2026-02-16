Nollywood veteran Bob-Manuel Udokwu opened up about how senior students bullied his daughter simply because of his fame

The actor explained why he chose public schools for his children despite his fame, sharing how it later shaped them

Fans flooded social media with nostalgic messages, praising the actor's ageless looks and recalling his iconic roles in classic Nollywood films

Nollywood veteran Bob-Manuel Udokwu has revealed how his popularity affected his children’s school life, explaining that his daughter once faced bullying in Queens College, Lagos, simply because she was known as his child.

He shared the experience during a conversation on the With Chude podcast hosted by Chude Jideonwo on YouTube.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu speaks on his daughter’s bullying and why he chose public school for his kids. Photo credit: bobmanueludokwuofficial

Source: Instagram

The actor explained that senior students often punished his daughter when she was in Junior Secondary School 1. He noted that the incident left a lasting impression, even though she has since moved past it, and now laughs about it.

He said he deliberately kept a low profile around his children’s schools to avoid drawing unnecessary attention that could interfere with their lives.

Udokwu further disclosed that he insisted that his children attend public schools, just as he did, because he believed the foundation was strong enough to make them independent.

He recounted his own journey through St. Peter’s Primary School in Enugu, Oruku Grammar School, and later the University of Port Harcourt, all of which were public institutions.

Nollywood veteran Bob-Manuel Udokwu shares why he insisted that his children attend public schools despite his fame. Photo credit: bobmanueludokwuofficial

Source: Instagram

He emphasised that his parents had only demanded academic excellence, and he wanted his children to grow up under similar conditions.

The actor explained that choosing public schools was not about rejecting private education but about ensuring his children experienced life without the constant shadow of his fame.

He believed that public schools offered them the chance to build resilience and independence, and those qualities have shaped them into responsible adults today.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu, widely respected for his roles in Nollywood classics since the 1990s, highlighted that fame can sometimes bring unintended challenges to family life.

Watch Bob-Manuel Udokwu's interview below:

Netizens react to Bob-Manuel Udokwu's revelation

Fans expressed nostalgia and admiration for the veteran actor.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@siphamandlamkhize9766 said:

"Greetings from South Africa, grew up watching his movies, happy to see he is still doing well and looking great. Have a good life."

@fragdoc2572 commented:

"My childhood crush!!! At the age of 8 after watching 'Most Wanted', I swore that 'when I grow up, I will go to Nigeria and look for this man and get married to him!' For a long time after that I cited him as my favourite actor! Feels so nostalgic seeing you again Mr. Bob Manuel."

@missteemisstee1111 wrote:

"I remember Bob Manuel in the Nollywood film One Dollar. He acted alongside Jim Iyke - the crazy Americana Boy and Patience Ozorkwo- the greedy inlaw. It was such a funny movie."

@emi-j1c reacted:

"Bob Manuel, you must be doing something right because you're ageing in reverse - talk about turning back the clock!"

@delagrahamalexander3182 said:

"He's one of the actors whose accent was EXCELLENTE Just love this man right from 1990."

@johnsonfadola8521 commented:

"He does many things well: Speaking, acting, personal carriage, confidence in composure, etc. He is a master of his craft."

Kate Henshaw recounts first movie with Bob-Manuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw spurred nostalgia online as she celebrated 32 years in Nollywood.

The mum of one recounted her first movie role in the 1993 blockbuster "When the Sun Sets" featuring her colleague Bob-Manuel Udokwu. She revealed that the VHS cassette of her first project is still with her and appreciated God for the years of hard work and dedication.

Kate Henshaw recalled her first audition and the friend, J T TomWest, who invited her to it. She prayed for the repose of his soul, announcing that he was late.

Source: Legit.ng