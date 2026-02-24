Costa Rica footballer Derrikson Quiros proposed to his girlfriend Wendy on the pitch after a National League Clausura match, and she accepted the ring in front of football fans

The romantic proposal turned sour just three days after the public engagement when the Xelaju player announced that his relationship with his fiancée had ended

Social media users shared wild theories about the shocking breakup, with some saying she might have secretly rejected him in private to avoid embarrassing him publicly

Costa Rican footballer Derrikson Quiros has shocked fans by announcing the end of his relationship with his girlfriend, Wendy, only three days after proposing to her on the football pitch.

The Xelaju player made the announcement through a post he shared on his Instagram story, bringing an abrupt close to what had seemed like a joyful engagement.

Quiros had gone down on one knee after a National League Clausura match, asking Wendy to marry him in front of cheering supporters.

She accepted his proposal, and the couple sealed the moment with a kiss, making headlines across Costa Rica and beyond.

Explaining the sudden change, Quiros told his followers that the relationship had ended and described the situation as a difficult personal matter.

He wrote:

“Yes, it is true that my relationship has ended,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “It was a difficult personal situation, like any breakup, but I prefer to handle it with respect and maturity.”

The footballer has left many fans surprised by the quick turnaround. However, he did not give details about what led to the split.

Quiros's pitch proposal had drawn wide attention, making the breakup even more unexpected.

Check out Derrikson Quiros' proposal and breakup announcement below:

Netizens react to Derrikson Quiros' breakup

Football fans shared their thoughts on the unexpected breakup.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iamyoungdavid said:

"Him Don see signs na the wonders him run away from... my bro your future is more bright (focus."

@just.ranting57 commented:

"maybe she refused to sign the prenup."

@forex_africa001 wrote:

"They hv done research on the girl and sent result to the guy.He dodged a bullet👏👏👏."

@bcs_abeke reacted:

"Probably the lady said no,she might not want to embarrass him that's why she collected the ring."

@kazo0101 said:

"Fastest breakup in football history 😂."

@ifedi_9 commented:

"She didn't want to reject his proposal in front of the whole world so she accepted it and later rejected him in private 😂."

