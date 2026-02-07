Nollywood star Funke Akindele remembered her late mother on the third anniversary of her passing

The renowned filmmaker praised her mother’s influence, discipline, and the legacy she left behind

Funke shared heartfelt tributes and promised to continue making her proud, which melted the hearts of many

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele is remembering her late mother, who passed away three years ago.

Sharing heartfelt photos from her mother’s burial ceremony, Funke described her as a “selfless queen” who gave her children the best education, instilled self-belief, and nurtured both her children and grandchildren.

Akindele said her mother’s teachings, knowledge, and discipline shaped her into the woman she is today.

In a moving tribute, she prayed for her mother’s soul to rest in peace and promised to continue making her proud.

In her tribute, Funke wrote:

"My darling Mother, today marks 3 years since you left us. Mummy, you were a selfless queen who gave us the best education, taught us to believe in ourselves, and raised strong children. Your legacy lives on in me, my siblings, and your grandchildren. Your teachings, knowledge, and discipline shaped me into who I am today. I celebrate you, mummy. May your kind soul continue to rest in peace. We love you, miss you, and will keep making you proud."

Last year, Funke also celebrated her mother’s posthumous birthday by sharing a clip of her late mother.

She expressed her commitment to living a life that would make her proud, prioritising her well-being and striving to embrace each day with purpose and joy, just as her mother had advised.

Funke and her siblings lost their mother on February 7, 2023, announcing her passing on Instagram and submitting to God’s will in the wake of their loss.

See her post below:

Fans honour Funke Akindele's mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

titilola__osinowo said:

"Continue to rest in peace Mumy❤️❤️."

ladyariyike said:

"E ku iranti Mummy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Mummy was a Prayer Warrior, she was always so sweet whenever I came to see you at her place in LSDPC Estate, Ebute-Metta and she would always pray for you as you’re greeting her. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 May her soul continue to rest in peace. Sending you, Aunty Ayo @neeceebosslady @pogainc09 and #Mama lots of love and hugs! ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗."

lanrealewilese said:

"Continue to rest in peace ma."

sodis_glamor said:

"All my love❤️❤️❤️May you live longer in good health by the grace of God🙏Aye ti eshin oje,iru di a je lagbara olorun🤍."

oluwagtosin said:

"May the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, may her soul rest in perfect peace 👏👏."

itskerenkezia_ said:

"Rest on Grandma🤍 sending so much love, strength, comfort and hugs to the entire family🫂."

ayosojumiadeniyi said:

"My condolences.❤️ Grandma rests on in peace and pride. She did a wholesome job (it shows). I send you all my love and prayers.🫂🫂🫂."

neeceebosslady said:

"@moninuola_lanlehin_rosemary Awwww Aunt Moni!!!! I remember you vividly!!! 9 Ondo street!! Thank you so much for your kind words Aunty😍."

