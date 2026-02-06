A video of Fathia Balogun addressing rumours of a fallout with her colleague Funke Akindele has gone viral

The Nollywood star countered a blogger who suggested that she and the Queen of Box Office greeted each other awkwardly on her birthday

Fathia, who was visibly angry about the claim, issued a warning to the blogger, as many defended her

Popular Yoruba actress and filmmaker Fathia Balogun, also known as Fathia Williams, has fired at a blogger who stirred up drama online over her response to a birthday message from her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Recall that Fathia marked her birthday on Thursday, February 5, alongside her former husband and actor, Saidi Balogun.

Nollywood star Fathia Balogun calls out blogger over false narrative about her and Funke Akindele. Credit: fathiawilliams/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Like many colleagues in the industry, Funke was among those who celebrated the actress, to which she also responded. However, a blogger suggested that she and the Queen of Box Office greeted each other awkwardly, stirring up rumours of a feud.

Reacting in a live video, Fathia cleared the air, stating that there’s no issue between her and Funke, as she called out bloggers who thrive on creating chaos.

She made it clear that the narrative being pushed online was completely false.

According to her, Funke Akindele greeted her properly by sending her birthday wishes and even celebrated her warmly. She added that she responded with “Ose Iya Ibeji”, a Yoruba phrase meaning “thank you, mother of twins”, stressing that there was no tension whatsoever between them.

Faithia Balogun reveals Funke Akindele greeted her on her birthday. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Fathia expressed frustration at bloggers who constantly look for conflict where none exists, urging them to leave her and her colleagues alone. She stated firmly that enough is enough, adding that bloggers should stop acting like “monitoring spirits” in their personal relationships.

This incident echoes a 2024 feud in which Funke unfollowed and blocked Fathia over unmet event reciprocities, but the duo reconciled in December 2025.

Watch the video of Fathia Balogun addressing rumours of a fallout with Funke Akindele below:

Reactions trail Fathia Balogun's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

MissRozapepper commented:

"All these bloggers are doing too much."

theolisa_ commented:

"Bloggers are the major problem of the entertainment industry."

traceyabee said:

"Honestly if whatever a useless blog post online affects ur friendship or how you feel about someone it means you are the problem not the blogs. And everyone should avoid you. I said what i said. This is 2026 you should all know better."

PaulArchibong7 commented:

"Most people just want to trend without considering if the commotion they stir is hurting people's feelings. It's wrong and this has to stop. You shouldn't be happy making money off people's downfall."

naxmmie said:

"This woman is never involved in drama, it must have been so hurtful for her to make do this video. I wish she’d make an example of the goat."

Source: Legit.ng