Davido’s daughter Imade wowed fans with a surprise performance at her school concert

A video of her singing went viral, capturing her confident stage presence

Fans and followers couldn’t hide their amazement, with many sharing what they noticed about the young star

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido’s daughter Imade recently stole the spotlight at her school concert, showcasing her impressive singing skills.

In a video that quickly made the rounds on blogs and social media, the little star could be seen dressed in a white gown paired with matching pantyhose as she confidently held the microphone to deliver her performance.

Her mother, Sophia Momodu, who sat in the audience, proudly recorded the moment and shared it online.

The clip has since sparked reactions from fans, many of whom expressed their amazement at her talent.

One fan commented, “I'm having goosebumps,” while others pointed out the similarities in her voice to her daddy’s.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats singer touched hearts online when a video emerged of him attending his daughter Imade Adeleke's school performance.

The video showed the musician seated with other parents, eagerly watching Imade and her friends take the stage.

Davido was comfortable and fully present, filming bits from the performance while his daughter confidently participated in a stage performance.

This comes just days after Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother, responded to critics who accused her of not allowing her daughter to celebrate with her father, Davido.

Davido had earlier performed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 13, 2025 and in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, flew down to attend his first daughter's school Christmas carol.

Fans commended the singer for being a hands-on and supportive father, pointing out how he continues to be present for his children despite his hectic music career and worldwide responsibilities.

Fans cheer Imade Adeleke

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr.pwaiz_e said:

"African mothers😂😂, You’re a hero in Jesus name 😂, love itt."

ancientcity.lifestyle said:

"Na wetin Grammy want from your daddy be this😂 any small thing skepe 😂."

i_am_sidire said:

"Keep it up, princess ❤️. Your mummy and all other mummies here are proud of you 👏 . Her father will just be laughing 😃 and happy that her baby can sing."

feligee_ said:

"Sophia weldone for an amazing job you are the best mum❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mediabymimi said:

"Goosebumps….I’m Imade’s number 1 fan. So proud of her❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍."

udoh.omolola said:

"Job well done by momma. Imade you're definitely a good singer👏😍."

mamazzeeee said:

"If it didn't dey, it didn't dey! Voice na water 😏."

olaryeancahh said:

"You are a hero in Jesus name o😂."

iammsbel said:

"Our super star, very confident and intelligent child!"

iwuoge said:

"I see the effort but the voice is not there."

sisi_wonu said:

"If papa no get Grammy pikin fit get am."

toyeseee said:

"Awnnn Her voice be like her papa voice 👀."

deepcoremelanin said:

"She sounds like the feminine version of her dad. Let’s match make her with champs make everywhere stew 😂."

What Sophia Momodu said about Lagos men

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu aired concerns about Lagos men. The mother of one shared a message from a potential suitor professing his feelings for her.

“My Sophia, you have ruined me by exposing me to the heaven of you. I constantly want to be in your presence. Are you busy today?”

Sophia responded, saying that such a message is why she tells her friends she is terrified of Lagos men.

