Ijoba Lande has shared a video after he was allegedly beaten by the police at a police station in Ajah

In the clip, one of his eyes appeared swollen shut while blood was seen as his friends rallied around him

The video sparked worry and anxiety among fans, with many questioning the safety of citizens in Nigeria

Nollywood actor and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has cried out in a video where he claimed he was allegedly brutalised by the police in Lagos State.

In the video, the content creator was seen inside his car asking his friends for water, but they reportedly refused and insisted that he be taken to a police station.

Fans react to video of Ijoba Lande allegedly brutalised by the police/. Photo credit@ijobalande/@nigerianpolice

Source: Instagram

According to information making the rounds online, Ijoba Lande was allegedly beaten by police officers at a fuel station. It was also claimed that his phone was seized and that money was allegedly taken from him.

Reports further stated that he was rushed to a hospital for medical attention after the incident.

Ijoba Lande’s friends give update

In another recording shared by the skit maker, his friends were heard alleging that the police officers involved were from the Area J Police Station. They claimed the officers bragged about their actions.

Ijoba Lande's friends rally round him after he was allegedly beaten by police. Photo credit@ijobalande

Source: Instagram

The skit maker was later taken to the police station to file a complaint over the alleged incident.

Fans react to video of Ijoba Lande

Reacting to the video, fans expressed anger and disappointment over the development. Some questioned the police’s claim of being friends of the masses, while others demanded an explanation for what happened.

A number of commenters also raised concerns about citizens’ safety, asking who would protect Nigerians if the police could allegedly carry out such actions.

Here is Ijoba Lande's Instagram video below:

Reactions to Ijoba Lande's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions as seen below:

@honourable_bright commented:

@nigeriapoliceforce so we’re no more safe in our country as a citizens? People meant to protect us are now the opposite? We need explanation on this."

@baologunayao101 stated:

"Police is your friend not my friend."

@angella outlara shared:

"If police fit do this who you go report to?"

@ferari boy said:

" Fit be say the werey dey brag give police say "You don’t you know me? Any little fame like this una don believe say na everybody sabi una. You no be footballer you no be musician. Na just una mumu content dey deceive una say una don blow worldwide. Anyway sorry bro."

@lolad_baby wrote:

"Absolute shame, nonsense he didn't deserve this it's abroad i see police as your friend,protecting life and property of citizen Nigeria police I pour you spit."

Ijoba Lande returns after being declared missing

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, had been found days after going missing for a couple of days.

On March 30, 2023, videos made the rounds of the comic star shedding tears after he was finally located.

A number of netizens reacted to the news of Ijoba Lande’s return, and some asked questions while others noted he was suffering memory loss.

Source: Legit.ng