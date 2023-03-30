Nigerian actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has now been found days after going missing

On March 30, 2023, videos made the rounds of the comic star shedding tears after he was finally located

A number of netizens reacted to the news of Ijoba Lande’s return, and some asked questions while others noted he was suffering memory loss

Nigerian actor and comedian, Ijoba Lande, has now been found hours after he was declared missing on social media.

Recall that the comic star’s wife had initially raised the alarm online when she explained that her man had not returned home for three days.

In a new development, Ijoba Lande was reported to have been found, and videos of him made the rounds to assure his fans.

Actor Ijoba Lande was found days after going missing. Photos: @gistloversgram_media, @nollywoodcitadel

Source: Instagram

In one video, the comic actor was spotted getting down from a car after he returned to his home. Before entering his abode, Ijoba Lande started to shed tears, and he was consoled by onlookers present.

See the video below:

In another clip making the rounds, Ijoba Lande was captured on an Instagram live video where he tried to explain the reason behind him leaving home and not returning for days.

Ijoba Lande was heard explaining how he wanted to jump into a river. According to him, some people’s problems are more than others.

The onlookers tried to explain to him that everybody has problems and he is loved. The actor once again burst into tears over his situation.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react as Ijoba Lande is found after going missing

quiscious_piece:

“Please found where.”

belindaoma:

“He might be fighting something. Depression, a mental breakdown or something. Thank God he is back home safely.”

gylliananthonette:

“As long as he is safe now, we are okay but if he wan skibii us, it is not funny o.”

excellent_pinna:

“Hope no be side chick place you go hang dey come back so or na PR stunt to make you popular?”

taiwo.oladokun.5832:

“This guy has lost his memory ooo.”

odulana_halimat:

“Lande need medical attention.”

Iamofficial_anty_tanwa:

“Lande ti lost memory medical attention needed.”

ajoke.anuoluwapo.10:

“Lande wife will kno what is happened to her husband cus this is real depression I feel for this man.”

