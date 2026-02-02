An old video of Mercy Johnson at her children’s school has resurfaced online amid her case with Angela Okorie

In the clip, an allegation was made against the actress, prompting her to clarify the issue at her children’s school

The video has stirred reactions online, with fans defending the actress amid her saga with Angela Okorie

What Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson went through following rumours made about her amid her saga with Angela Okorie has resurfaced online.

Okorie was earlier arrested and later granted bail over alleged defamation against her colleague, Mercy Johnson.

While she was still in detention, some actors were reported to have appealed to Johnson to forgive and let go of the matter.

In the resurfaced video, the actress was seen at her children’s school addressing an allegation made against her.

She was accused of allegedly bullying the school’s head teacher and bringing thugs to assault the person.

While sharing her side of the story, Johnson stated that she is a peaceful person, explaining that she often goes to her children’s school casually, sometimes wearing slippers and a face mask.

She narrated that on the day of the incident, she was only trying to ask for directions from a teacher but felt uncomfortable with the response she received. She said an apology was offered before she approached another staff member.

She further explained that she later confronted the head teacher and asked if she had bullied her or brought thugs to attack her, denying the allegation.

Mercy Johnson speaks further on her ordeal

The actress added that the incident was later discussed with her husband at home, but it was dismissed. According to her, her husband suggested that the reaction may have been influenced by roles she had played in movies.

Johnson said the matter was put behind her until she was amazed to later hear about the allegation made against her.

Recalled that a fan had made claims that Mercy Johnson was forced to change her children’s school because of the incident, although no clear details were provided.

Reactions about Mercy Johnson's old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the old video of the actress. Here are comments below:

@mercyokorie567 reacted:

"If you haven't been defamed by someone to the extent that many people believed them and you get traumatized, you won't understand what MJ is passing through emotionally right now. Defamation is not a joking matter."

@amilia8446 wrote:

"This woman is peaceful but some people want to make her look bad."

@joyanthonyigbe said:

"Y'all push people to the wall and when they turn to react, you tag them "wicked"

@degleambeautyempire shared:

"Nothing is wrong with your job, they're just pained by your success. My love for you keeps increasing by the day, my number one actress."

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

