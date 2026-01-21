Doris Ogala has made another video sharing what Pastor Chris Okafor and Pastor Psalm Okpe allegedly did to her at a five-star hotel in Lagos state

She claimed that the two clerics laced her drink and did what they wanted with her, adding that she has a medical report to support her claims

Fans expressed concern about her welfare and called on her family and friends to intervene in her situation

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued to call out Pastor Chris Okafor over what the cleric allegedly did to her while they were dating.

Her fallout with the cleric reportedly began in 2025 when he was about to get married, after which she publicly accused him and shared details of what she said he did to her.

In one of her recent posts, which she later deleted, Ogala claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor and another cleric, Pastor Psalm Okpe, had carnal knowledge of her at a Four Points hotel. According to her, they allegedly laced her drink, leaving her unconscious while they slept with her from behind.

Ogala speaks on alleged evidence

In a recording, Ogala said there is evidence to back up her claims. She stated that she has a medical report of what happened and added that there were CCTV cameras at the hotel at the time of the incident.

She further alleged that the clerics threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone about what happened.

Doris Ogala speaks on her mental state

Speaking about her mental health, Ogala said the incident affected her deeply and damaged her mental well-being.

The actress added that she feels she has limited time to live and is not afraid of death. She asked her fans if she looked okay to them and promised to share more details about what she claimed the clerics did to her.

Here is the X video of Doris Ogala below:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by Doris Ogala about Pastor Chris Okafor and Pastor Psalm Okpe. Here are comments below:

@jadepeculiar1 commented:

"This is just too much. That Sam Okpe wey dem arrest sometime ago? It is well o. No amount of money they give her that can solve her problem. It is all spiritual exchange. They used her.. no be clear eye o. God abeg."

@peteruwalaka reacted:

"This girl, is dying in pain. Nobody is taking her seriously. If only we knew half of what evil this so called pastors were doing, then we would rise up for Doris, I couldn't hold myself watching her cry."

@divine_hermajesty stated:

"Same pastor Okpe in the leaked audio?? He's notorious in the lord."

@adaramolamary shared:

"Is good she is exposing the secret,she is the one that knows what she is going through now."

@little_luxe_butik said:

"This lady really needs help and loved ones around. She is going through a lot."

@nneomaukpabi wrote:

"Chris you do too much you go see too much kwanu."

Pastor Chris Okafor's Canadian church allegedly shuts down

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Chris Okafor’s Canada branch had reportedly shut down following his messy controversies.

The cleric has been in the news after being dragged by his alleged lover, Doris Ogala, and a side chick in several videos online.

They shared messy details of what they allegedly had with the cleric and the son his side chick allegedly gave birth to.

