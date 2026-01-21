Akpororo has reacted to a video Doris Ogala made about him, in which she alleged that he slept with some women

The actress claimed she had a video showing the comedian running out in his boxers after allegedly sleeping with two women

Fans reacted to his response and joined Akpororo in dragging Doris Ogala over her remarks

Nigerian comedian Jephthah Bowoto, better known as Akpororo, has replied to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala over a video she made about him.

The controversial actress had called out the comedian for interfering in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

Fans react to video of Akpororo as he fires back at Doris Ogala over allegation about Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@akporor/@chrisokafor/@mma_ogala

She alleged that Akpororo slept with two women and did not pay them, adding that she had a video showing the comedian running out in his boxers because he could not pay the women.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Akpororo laughed at Ogala. He described her as a “yeye person” and said the actress had no sense.

Akpororo dares Doris Ogala over Pastor Chris Okafor’s case

In the same video, Akpororo said Doris should go for a medical examination because of her constant online videos.

Fans drag Doris Ogala over Akpororo's video. Photo credit@mma_ogala

He also challenged her to share pictures or videos she claimed to have taken with Pastor Chris Okafor, since she said they dated for a long time.

He dared her to release such evidence to convince people that her claims were true.

In another video, Akpororo said he had gathered some evidence to use against the actress after people dragged him for interfering in her case with the cleric.

Recall that Doris Ogala has been making several allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor. In one of her recent videos, which she later deleted, she claimed she was abused by Pastor Okafor and Pastor Psalm Okpe.

She also alleged that Pastor Chris Okafor ruined her life because of the things he allegedly did to her, adding that her time on earth would not be long and that she was not afraid of dying.

Here is the Instagram video of Akpororo below:

Fans react to Akpororo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the comedian about the actress. Many joined him in dragging her and added that the Ogala needs medical attention. Here are comments below:

@osamudiamenomogadie reacted:

"This woman is sick, let the pastor jail her for life."

@biggestbecks shared:

"Abeg where Dem dey sell MTN mast? I want buy an internet too sweet abeg."

@nkemakonam_12 shared:

"Omo since 1 st of January this app just dey hot."

@nmabeautyempire stated:

"I honestly don’t know who use to advice this girl fr."

@officialtobyandmore commented:

"Na so 2026 take go?"

@its_ezeaputa wrote:

"They might pass a strong law this week and we wont be aware, Omo fight just full everywhere this week."

Pastor Chris: Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude. She dished out advice on what the actress can do with her life instead of crying about the cleric.

