Doris Ogala has cried out while dragging Akpororo over what she alleged he did at Pastor Chris Okafor’s church

In the video, the actress claimed she has footage of the comedian with the woman he was involved with

Fans were stunned by what Ogala said about Akpororo as they recalled his performance at The Experience in 2025

Doris Ogala stunned many with what she said about comedian Jephthah Bowoto, better known as Akpororo, in a viral video.

The controversial actress claimed that Akpororo once visited Pastor Chris Okafor’s church to perform. According to her, after he finished his performance, the cleric was initially unwilling to pay him, but she intervened and convinced him to honour the payment.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's video about Akpororo, drags into Pastor Chris Okafor's feud. Photo credit@akpororo/@mma_rgala/@chrisokafot

Source: Instagram

Ogala further alleged that the comedian was with two women and at some point reportedly ran out of a room wearing only his boxers.

She also claimed that she has a video of Akpororo with two women at what she described as her alleged lover’s church.

Doris Ogala shares more about Akpororo

In the same video, Doris alleged that Akpororo could not pay for the women he slept with and accused him of being illiterate.

Speaking further, Ogala said she had apologised to Governor Alex Otti over her previous comments about Abia State.

Doris Ogala resumes dragging people online. Photo credit@mma_ohgala

Source: Instagram

She explained that after visiting Abia, she saw the good work the governor was doing, which was different from what she had earlier believed.

According to the actress, when she criticised Alex Otti in the past, she had not been to Abia and did not know what was happening in the state.

Fans react to Doris Ogala’s video

Reacting to the video, fans expressed shock over her claims about Akpororo. They recalled that the comedian was among those who ministered at The Experience in 2025.

Some fans also warned that her allegations could affect the chances of the comedian being invited to future editions of the Christian concert.

Here is the Instagram video of Doris Ogala below:

How fans reacted to Doris Ogala's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about Akpororo. Here are comments below:

@luxuryhairby_yuwa shared:

"So, Apororo come church perform finish, Chris Okafor church give am women as take away and e no still pay ? Ehhhh God...... How mercy are you." Lord ?

@ ulomckenzie commented:

"Kaiiiii Akpororo for just keep quiet ....kaiiiii which kain thing be this"

@sirchief_of_africa reacted:

"Gospel artist dey chill with women after performing??? Talk more of 2 women???? Gospel Artist dey enjoy oooooh."

@freshingz_2 shared:

"Akpororo good for you."

@kachi_0111 wrote:

"Omo no spoil market for the young man abeg, make them sha bring akporo come experience this year."

Pastor Chris: Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues.

The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude. She dished out advice on what the actress can do with her life instead of crying about the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng