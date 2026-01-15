Afolabi Peters Murphy shared his views on prophecies from different clerics and how people suffered for disobeying them

In the emotional video, he named those who ignored the warnings and what eventually happened to them

His message moved many fans, who shared their own experiences and prayed for the repose of the departed souls

Broadcaster Afolabi Peters Murphy, host of the radio programme Obiri Laye, has reacted to the tragic death of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi.

Following the singer’s passing, several prophecies shared before her death resurfaced online, sparking widespread reactions among fans.

In a video currently making the rounds on social media, the radio host spoke about prophecies issued by different clerics and how people often respond to them.

According to Afolabi, it was not only the late Omije Ojumi who allegedly paid a heavy price for ignoring prophetic warnings.

He also mentioned Samuel Oshoffa, founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, who he said disobeyed a warning not to travel and later died from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Afolabi Murphy names more figures

The broadcaster also mentioned gospel singer Aduke Gold, who reportedly died in 2024 after battling an illness.

He further named another gospel artist, Egbin Orun, who passed away in 2025.

Afolabi claimed that all those he mentioned were warned by prophets but chose to ignore the messages.

Sharing his thoughts on disobedience to prophetic warnings, Afolabi said it is better to obey than to argue when such warnings go viral. He advised that even if people do not believe the messenger, they should take negative messages seriously, pray about them, and seek help where necessary.

Here is the Instagram video of Afolabi speaking below:

What fans said about Afolabi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the broadcaster as many fans also shared their experiences in the comments section. They prayed for the souls of the departed and warned that people should take spiritual things important. Here are comments below:

@olawunmi_28 commented:

"Since the very d person had the vision, na that time Dem don kill her spiritually. If she had bow herself to prayers without cursing the person she might have survived it."

@ablegod_0204 reacted:

"If you’re born and raised in Africa we need to believe that life is more spiritual than physical. But depends on the environment you grew up."

@bethtreats_ngbackup shared:

"The arrow of the world of darkness shall not hit me, my husband and my children in Jesus name."

@fojoscreation_71 wrote:

"You very right sir,ki Olorun maa fi isho e sho gbogbo wa."

Photographer shares Omije Ojumi's promise to him

Legit.ng earlier reported that a photographer, Iroayo, who worked with late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu during her 45th birthday had opened up an emotional tribute to her.

Iroayo took some lovely shots of the singer at her birthday and made a video which he shared in his tribute to her. He recalled a promise Omije Ojumi made to him that year after she was impressed with his work.

