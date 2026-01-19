Doris Ogala showed off a baby she claims is her newborn while speaking out amid her ongoing saga with Pastor Chris Okafor

The actress alleged she was arrested by the police while still breastfeeding, an incident she says happened shortly after giving birth

Her claims sparked fresh reactions online, adding another twist to the controversial feud

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shown off a baby boy she claims she recently gave birth to while recounting her alleged ordeal with the police amid her ongoing feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress shared her experience online, stating that she was arrested while she was still breastfeeding her newborn son.

Doris Ogala’s baby revelation adds unexpected turn to Pastor Chris Okafor feud. Credit: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministries

According to Ogala, the arrest happened barely a month after she welcomed the baby, a situation she said was not considered by the authorities at the time.

Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of using the police to harass her following their long-running dispute.

She alleged that police officers came to her residence and arrested her, separating her from her baby who was left behind at home.

She explained that during her arrest, her son was forced to take milk bought by her sister, despite having been exclusively breastfed.

Ogala said the experience was traumatic for both her and the child.

Doris Ogala was arrested on December 20, 2025, at her residence amid the public feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

At the time of the arrest, the actress was reportedly participating in a livestream interview when police officers arrived at her home. She confirmed their presence live during the interview.

In an emotional account, Ogala revealed that she later developed complications related to a caesarean section she had undergone, claiming she was hospitalised at the airport due to an infection at the operation site.

While acknowledging that she has endured a great deal during the saga, the actress stated that she is not yet ready to disclose everything she has experienced. She maintained that she would no longer remain silent over the matter, especially as it concerns her child.

Doris Ogala ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

smalleedan said:

"When u where about to had business with him do u inform us?"

viviansammie said:

"This story is deeper than we envisaged. But it will pass too. One of the ways to heal from emotional and narcissistic abuse is to tell your story. Dear Doris, I may not know you personally, but if you truly desire healing and want to move forward with your life, tell your story once and for all. See a therapist. Write it down if that helps. Seek genuine forgiveness from God, forgive yourself, and apologise to anyone you may have hurt. Release what has weighed heavily on your heart, and close that chapter with grace. You still have better years ahead of you."

samdominicabeiku1949 said:

"Eiiiiii so you love this guy Chris like that."

pmkalu said:

"Please Doris stop playing with peoples mental status. We all got issues. Go take care of it. Leave folks alone. Thank you. 🙌🙌."

jadepeculiar1 said:

"Wo, ko ra e soun jare... who get pikin? I don taya for your matter jor.. tomorrow is a brand new week."

deadorablelooks_interiors said:

"At this point,I think you’re obsessed with Chris 😢😢😢…Wetin be this?"

angel_osuma

"Return that baby to his mother abeg … your era is over 🙄."

vivian_udjo said:

"I don’t understand you. When did you get pregnant and give birth?😂😂"

chiamakhs

"I don tire for ur matter😢."

mizpokolee said:

"Doris u need help seriously."

infocustoms74 said:

"This girl too Mumu ooo.. lol 😝 this is obsession of the highest order.. this girl needs help."

shanti_ace said:

"Doris so all along you had a baby and you didn't mention it????? Well if the baby is not for pastor chris I can see why you didn't mention it. And if it was not for chris ,why did you want chris to marry you after you had a newborn baby for another man. Your manipulative tactic is 1000%... clap for yourself."

Doris Ogala displays alleged newborn as Pastor Chris Okafor controversy rages on. Credit: @mma_ogala, @chrisokaforministeries

